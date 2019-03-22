Southern Utah weekend weather: It may officially be spring, but it’s still Southern Utah

Composite stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Spring may have officially sprung on Wednesday, but while the National Weather Service is predicting mostly warm temperatures for the majority of southwestern Utah this weekend, rain and snow are still lingering in some areas.

Below are your St. George, Cedar City, Zion National Park and Brian Head area weekend weather forecasts, including current warnings and advisories.

St. George

Friday

Mostly sunny with a high of 61 and low of 44, with southwest winds of 6 mph.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high of 66 and low of 45, with southwest winds of 5-8 mph.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 66 and low of 45, with light west-northwest winds.

Cedar City

Friday

Partly sunny with a high of 47 and low of 32, with southwest winds of 7-9 mph. Rain and snow showers are likely before noon, with a 60 percent chance of precipitation. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 52 and low of 34, with south winds of 5-5 mph. There’s a 20 percent chance of showers after noon.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 52 and low of 33, with west-northwest winds of 7 mph.

Zion National Park/Springdale

Friday

Partly sunny with a high of 49 and low of 30, with south-southwest winds of 6-10 mph. There’s a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers before 1 p.m. Little to no snow accumulation possible.

Saturday

Cloudy with a high of 55 and low of 32, with southwest winds of 5-13 mph. There’s a 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 56 and low of 30, with south-southwest winds of 8 mph.

Brian Head

According to the Brian Head Resort website, the area has received 4 inches of snow over the last 24 hours, accumulating a 90-inch base depth.

Friday – high winds

Cloudy with a high of 24 and low of 17, with west-southwest winds of 22-24 mph and gusts as high as 38 mph. There’s a 80 percent chance of snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Total daytime snow accumulation of 2-4 inches possible.

Saturday – high winds

Cloudy with a high of 29 and low of 19, with south-southwest winds of 10-15 mph increasing to 19-24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. There’s a 40 percent chance of snow showers after noon, with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 28 and low of 17, with west winds of 18-20 mph.

Weather warnings and advisories

A hazardous weather outlook is in place for the western two thirds of Utah, including the following areas: Utah’s Dixie, Zion National Park, Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell and Southern Utah mountains.

Accumulating snowfall is expected mainly above 6000 feet into the early evening hours.

The next storm system will affect the region this upcoming weekend, bringing the potential for accumulating snowfall back to the mountains.

In addition, a winter weather advisory is also in effect until 6 p.m. Friday for the cities of Scofield, Cove Fort, Koosharem, Fish Lake, Panguitch and Bryce Canyon, including Southern Utah mountains.

Additional snow accumulation of 1-4 inches is expected for the area. Plan on slippery road condition Friday morning.

A winter weather advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibility. Use caution while driving.

For the most current conditions, warnings and advisories, go to the National Weather Service-Salt Lake City office website.