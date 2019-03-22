Left turn blamed for crash at Riverside Drive intersection

ST. GEORGE — Traffic moving through the intersection of Sunland Drive and Riverside Drive was temporarily impacted Friday afternoon due to a collision involving a left turn gone wrong.

At around 4:20 p.m., the driver of a blue Hyundai passenger car was southbound on Bluff Street toward Riverside Drive with the intent of making a left turn onto Convention Center Drive. At the same time, a small Ford pickup was moving west through the intersection.

As the vehicles proceeded, the Hyundai collided with the Ford, St. George Police officer Trevor Anderson said.

The impact left the Hyundai stuck in the middle of the intersection while the truck ended up on a corner partly on the curb. The airbags in the vehicles went off, and the drivers suffered minor injuries that consisted of some cuts and bruises, Anderson said. No one required transportation to the hospital by ambulance.

The Hyundai’s driver was cited for failing to yield on a left turn, while Ford’s driver was cited for not wearing a seat belt, Anderson said.

The crash scene was cleared by 5 p.m.

This report is based on statements from police and may not contain the full scope of findings.

