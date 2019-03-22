January 21, 1935 – March 18, 2019

Kathleen Margie Gibson, 84, passed away March 18, 2019, in St George, Utah. She was born January 21, 1935, in Columbus, Montana to Lolamary and Charles Dell. She married her love of her life, Burton Keltz Gibson, November 28, 1959 in Bozeman, Montana.

Kathleen was an avid golfer and bridge player for many years. She took great joy in her family and many friends. She leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness.

She will be missed greatly by her husband, Burt Gibson; and children: Dawn Tonskemper of Great Falls, Montana, Melanie and Mark Tyler of St George, Utah; grandchildren: David Lee Thomes, Cory Thomes, Matthew, Britten and Riley Cunningham, Jesse, Tori and Poppy Cunningham, Kenneth and Blaike Gibson; brothers: Ken Dell of Longmont, Colorado, Tom, Gail Daily of Omaha, Nebraska; and sister, Colleen and Dexter Busby of Great Falls, Montana. She was preceded in death by her son, Burton Kenneth Gibson.

Funeral services

A celebration of life be held Saturday, March 30, from 3-5 p.m. at the Bloomington Country Club, 3174 South Bloomington Drive East, St George, Utah. We ask in lieu of flowers to make donations to Shriners Children Hospital. The family would like to thank Dr. Heather Gilbert and Dixie Hospice.