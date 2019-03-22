June 14, 1939 – March 20, 2019

George Edward Colledge, 79, of Hurricane, Utah, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in St. George, Utah. He was born June 14, 1939 in Lehi, Utah, to Christian and Virginia Backus Colledge.

George graduated high school, class of 1957, from Lehi High School. During high school he played baseball and excelled as a pitcher. He attended Southern Utah State College for two years in Cedar City, Utah. George served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Central Northern States. He also served in the National Guard for six years.

George met Anna Jean Ollerton in Bennion, Utah. They were married shortly thereafter in Omaha, Nebraska, on November 22, 1983. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Jordan River Temple.

George spent his life working for Huntington Pacific Ceramic tile for 40 years. During this time, the family lived in Lincoln, Nebraska; Bluffdale, Utah; Ft. Worth, Texas and Las Vegas, Nevada. He retired in 2004 as vice president of marketing and sales to Hurricane.

George was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a St. George Temple Ordinance worker, a member of the bishopric in Ft. Worth and Hurricane. George and Anna served a couple’s mission to Hungary-Budapest from 2012-2014, where he also served as Branch President.

George enjoyed camping, hunting, traveling — especially cruises — and cooking breakfast — pancakes were his specialty. He was a fan of the Utah Jazz and BYU.

George loved spending time with his family. He was patient, kind, a good listener and supportive. He was gentle, understanding and had an amazing sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife, Anna Jean; children, Rick Walker of Chicago, Illinois, Rod (Mitzy) Colledge of Parker, Colorado, Lori Colledge of Franktown, Colorado, Randy Colledge of Salt Lake City, Utah, Michelle (Carl) Hellewell of Syracuse, Utah, Paul (Amber) McGee of Eagle Mountain, Utah, Mike (Michelle) Colledge of Bennion, Utah, Travis (Amy) Colledge of Kansas City, Kansas, Alicia (Kevin) Larson of San Marcos, California, Robyn (Gabe) Arzate of Sandy, Utah, Jeff Lippold (Ashley) of West Jordan, Utah; 34 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; brothers, Aaron College; and sisters, Colleen Davis, Carol Redmond, Dyana Jacobs, Jackie Carlson, Valerie Griffis, Pam Grammar, Deilah Memmott, and Melody Ann Judd. He is preceded in death by his sister, Leilah Johnson.

Funeral services

Funeral Services will be held Monday, March 25, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Hurricane 11th Ward Chapel, 452 N. 2600 W., Hurricane. There will be a viewing prior to services from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Chapel. Interment will take place in the Hurricane City Cemetery.

