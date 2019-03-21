Dixie Regional Medical Center announces new medical director

Dr. Patrick D. Carroll has been named medical director for Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Center. | Photos courtesy of Dixie Regional Medical Center, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dr. Patrick D. Carroll has been named medical director for Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Center. He will succeed Dr. Steven VanNorman, who has directed the region’s medical care for 17 years and practiced medicine at Dixie Regional for 36 years.

In a press release from the medical center, Mitch Cloward, administrator of DRMC, said VanNorman’s wisdom, demeanor and statesmanship has helped guide the additions of the hospital’s most critical services, as it’s grown into a tertiary level care facility.

“He inspired a culture of collaboration and trust, and our physicians hold him in high regard,” Cloward said. “Dr. VanNorman’s leadership was fundamental to our success initiating open-heart surgery; newborn intensive care; brain, spine and neck surgery; LifeFlight helicopter service; and certified as a Level II Trauma Center. His accomplishments are far too many to name, and we are so grateful for his contributions. He leaves a legacy of program excellence that will continue to benefit our community for many years to come.”

VanNorman will retire officially in July. During the coming months he will work to transition responsibilities to Carroll.

“We are confident Dr. Carroll will step in with great strength,” Cloward said. “He has a huge heart and brilliant mind. He has led several key initiatives within our neonatology program and is currently our medical director for pediatrics and newborns. Dr. Carroll is highly respected locally, throughout Intermountain Healthcare and across the country. He has conducted and implemented important research which is being widely adopted to reduce preemie-associated anemia. We are so pleased he has accepted this position and look forward to working with him.”

Carroll’s accomplishments include publication of several quality improvement initiatives available to pediatricians in collaboration with the American Board of Pediatrics and American Academy of Pediatrics.

Carroll earned his doctorate from the Medical College of Wisconsin and completed his pediatric residency at Columbus Children’s Hospital – Ohio State University. He was the first fellow at Nationwide Children’s Hospital to receive grant funding for and complete a master’s of public health during his fellowship.

He has published 15 peer-reviewed manuscripts or book chapters and spoken at conferences from University of California, Irvine, to the Italian Society of Neonatology annual meeting in Palermo, Italy. He is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics and is a board member for George Washington Academy.

Carroll has a deep-seated understanding of and affinity for Southern Utah, the press release stated. He was born in Cedar City, grew up in Kanab and graduated from Cedar City High School. His first job was as a cowboy on the Arizona Strip working with his grandfather. He and his wife, Amie, are the parents of a daughter and two sons.

