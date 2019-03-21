44 varieties of dog food recalled for toxic levels of vitamin D

Composite image | Photo of canned dog food courtesy of U.S. Food and Drug Administration, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Hill’s Pet Nutrition has expanded a voluntary recall of 44 varieties of Hill’s Prescription Diet and Hill’s Science Diet canned dog food for containing potentially toxic levels of vitamin D.

The original recall took place Jan. 31, after a vitamin premix from a U.S. supplier that was added to the food was found to contain elevated levels of vitamin D. After additional product testing, the company expanded that recall on Wednesday to include more items, totaling 85 lots and 44 varieties of canned dog food, according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration announcement.

The affected cans were distributed through retail pet stores and veterinary clinics across the U.S.

Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet are carried at Petsmart in St. George and Hill’s Science Diet is carried at Petco in Washington City. Representatives from both stores told St. George News they’d had only recently been made aware of the recall and will be removing the affected products from their shelves as soon as possible.

No dry dog foods, cat foods or treats were affected.

Products labeled with one of the affected lot codes should not be fed to pets and should be thrown away or returned to the store where it was purchased.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition was first made aware that the product contained excess vitamin D after receiving several complaints about dogs becoming ill after eating the food.

While vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, consuming too much of it can lead to different health issues depending on the amount consumed and length of exposure. Dogs that have consumed too much vitamin D may display symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss.

When consumed at high levels, vitamin D can occasionally lead to life-threatening health issues such as kidney failure.

Dogs that have consumed the affected product and are experiencing symptoms of excessive vitamin D should be taken to see a veterinarian.

In most cases, once the pet is no longer eating the product they are expected to make a full recovery, according to the announcement.

“As a company, and as pet parents ourselves, we deeply regret the concern that this recall and subsequent expansion have caused pet parents and any possible effect the recalled foods may have had on pets,” Hill’s Pet Nutrition said in the announcement. “We are committed to doing more to uphold the standards of pet care that pet parents and veterinarians expect of us to earn back their trust.”

For more information, contact Hill’s Pet Nutrition at 1-800-445-5777 or contactus@hillspet.com. Information is also available online at hillspet.com/productlist.

The following products are subject to the recall:

“Hill’s Prescription Diet c/d Multicare Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew” 12.5 oz, SKU 3384 and lot codes 102020T10, 102020T25.

“Hill’s Prescription Diet i/d Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew” 12.5 oz, SKU 3389 and lot codes 102020T04, 102020T10, 102020T19, 102020T20.

“Hill’s Prescription Diet i/d Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew” 5.5 oz, SKU 3390 and lot codes 102020T11, 112020T23, 122020T07.

“Hill’s Prescription Diet i/d Canine” 13 oz, SKU 7008 and lot codes 092020T30, 102020T07, 102020T11, 112020T22, 112020T23.

“Hill’s Prescription Diet i/d Low Fat Canine Rice, Vegetable & Chicken Stew” 12.5 oz, SKU 10423 and lot codes 102020T17, 102020T19, 112020T04.

“Hill’s Prescription Diet z/d Canine” 5.5 oz, SKU 5403 and lot codes 102020T17, 112020T22.

“Hill’s Prescription Diet g/d Canine” 13 oz, SKU 7006 and lot codes 112020T19, 112020T20.

“Hill’s Prescription Diet j/d Canine” 13 oz, SKU 7009 and lot code 112020T20.

“Hill’s Prescription Diet k/d Canine” 13 oz, SKU 7010 and lot codes 102020T10, 102020T11.

“Hill’s Prescription Diet w/d Canine Vegetable & Chicken Stew” 12.5 oz, SKU 10129 and lot codes 102020T04, 102020T21.

“Hill’s Prescription Diet w/d Canine” 13 oz, SKU 7017 and lot codes 092020T30, 102020T11, 102020T12.

“Hill’s Prescription Diet z/d Canine” 13 oz, SKU 7018 and lot codes 102020T04, 112020T22.

“Hill’s Prescription Diet Metabolic + Mobility Canine Vegetable & Tuna Stew” 12.5 oz, SKU 10086 and lot codes 102020T05, 102020T26.

“Hill’s Prescription Diet Derm Defense Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew” 12.5 oz, SKU 10509 and lot code 102020T05.

“Hill’s Science Diet Adult 7+ Small & Toy Breed Chicken & Vegetable Stew” 12.5 oz, SKU 4969 and lot code 102020T18.

“Hill’s Science Diet Puppy Chicken & Barley Entrée” 13 oz, SKU 7036 and lot code 102020T12.

“Hill’s Science Diet Adult Chicken & Barley Entrée Dog Food” 13 oz, SKU 7037 and lot codes 102020T13, 102020T14, 112020T23, 112020T24.

“Hill’s Science Diet Adult Turkey & Barley Dog Food” 13 oz, SKU 7038 and lot code 102020T06.

“Hill’s Science Diet Adult Chicken & Beef Entrée Dog Food” 13 oz, SKU 7040 and lot code 102020T13.

“Hill’s Science Diet Adult Light with Liver Dog Food” 13 oz, SKU 7048 and lot code 112020T19.

“Hill’s Science Diet Adult 7+ Chicken & Barley Entrée Dog Food” 13 oz, SKU 7055 and lot codes 092020T31, 102020T13.

“Hill’s Science Diet Adult 7+ Beef & Barley Entrée Dog Food” 13 oz, SKU 7056 and lot codes 092020T31, 112020T20, 112020T24.

“Hill’s Science Diet Adult 7+ Turkey & Barley Entrée” 13 oz, SKU 7057 and lot code 112020T19.

“Hill’s Science Diet Adult 7+ Healthy Cuisine Braised Beef, Carrots & Peas Stew Dog” Food 12.5 oz, SKU 10452 and lot codes 102020T14, 102020T21.

“Hill’s Science Diet Adult 7+ Youthful Vitality Chicken & Vegetable Stew Dog Food” 12.5 oz, SKU 10763 and lot codes 102020T04, 102020T05, 112020T11.

“Hill’s Prescription Diet k/d Kidney Care with Lamb Canned Dog Food” 13 oz, 12-pack, SKU 2697 and lot code 102020T25.

“Hill’s Prescription Diet c/d Multicare Urinary Care Chicken & Vegetable Stew Canned Dog Food” 12.5 oz, 12-pack, SKU 3384 and lot code 092020T29.

“Hill’s Prescription Diet c/d Multicare Urinary Care Chicken & Vegetable Stew Canned Dog Food” 5.5 oz, 24-pack, SKU 3388 and lot code 102020T18.

“Hill’s Prescription Diet i/d Digestive Care Chicken & Vegetable Stew Canned Dog Food” 12.5 oz, 12-pack, SKU 3389 and lot code 092020T28, 102020T24, 102020T25.

“Hill’s Prescription Diet i/d Low Fat Canine Rice, Vegetable & Chicken Stew” 5.5 oz, 24-pack, SKU 3391 and lot code 092020T27.

“Hill’s Prescription Diet i/d Low Fat Digestive Care Rice, Vegetable & Chicken Stew Canned Dog Food” 12.5 oz, 12-pack, SKU 10423 and lot codes 092020T27, 092020T28, 092020T24.

“Hill’s Prescription Diet g/d Aging Care Turkey Flavor Canned Dog Food” 13 oz, 12-pack, SKU 7006 and lot code 092020T22.

“Hill’s Prescription Diet w/d Digestive/Weight/Glucose Management Vegetable and Chicken Stew Canned Dog Food” 12.5 oz, 12-pack, SKU 10129 and lot codes 112020T11, 112020T05.

“Hill’s Prescription Diet w/d Digestive/Weight/Glucose Management with Chicken Canned Dog Food” 13 oz, 12-pack, SKU 7017 and lot codes 102020T24, 102020T25, 112020T09, 112020T10.

“Hill’s Prescription Diet r/d Canine 12.3 oz” 12-pack, SKU 7014 and lot codes 092020T21, 102020T27, 102020T28.

“Hill’s Prescription Diet Digestive Care with Turkey Canned Dog Food” 13 oz, 12-pack, SKU 7008 and lot code 092020T21.

“Hill’s Science Diet Adult Chicken & Barley Entrée Canned Dog Food” 13 oz, 12-pack, SKU 7037 and lot code 092020T22.

“Hill’s Science Diet Adult Beef & Barley Entrée Canned Dog Food” 13 oz, 12-pack, SKU 7039 and lot codes 092020T31, 102020T21.

“Hill’s Science Diet Adult Chicken & Beef Entrée Canned Dog Food” 13 oz, 12-pack, SKU 7040 and lot codes 112020T10, 112020T11.

“Hill’s Science Diet Adult 7+ Beef & Barley Entrée Canned Dog Food” 13 oz, 12-pack, SKU 7056 and lot code 102020T28.

“Hill’s Science Diet Adult 7+ Healthy Cuisine Roasted Chicken, Carrots & Spinach Stew Dog Food” 12.5 oz cans, 12-pack, SKU 10449 and lot code 092020T28.

“Hill’s Science Diet Healthy Cuisine Adult Braised Beef, Carrots & Peas Stew Canned Dog Food” 12.5 oz, 12-pack, SKU 10451 and lot code 102020T28.

“Hill’s Science Diet Healthy Cuisine Adult 7+ Braised Beef, Carrots & Peas Stew Canned Dog Food” 12.5 oz, 12-pack, SKU 10452 and lot code 102020T28.

“Hill’s Science Diet Adult Perfect Weight Chicken & Vegetable Entrée Dog Food” 12.8 oz, 12-pack, SKU 2975 and lot code 092020T28.

