Driver cited in two-car crash on Red Hills Parkway

Written by Mori Kessler
March 21, 2019

ST. GEORGE — Failing to yield on a left turn resulted in a two-vehicle crash that at the intersection of Red Hills Parkway and Skyline Drive Thursday afternoon.

St. George Police officers and others responded to the report of the collision between a Kia and Dodge, around 4:10 p.m., St. George Police officer Burkeley Christian said.

The crash occurred when the driver of the Dodge passenger car was turning left onto Skyline Drive from Red Hills Parkway. As the same time the Kia was eastbound on Red Hills Parkway and collided with the Dodge as it turned, Christian said.

While one was injured in the collision, both vehicles had to be towed.

Traffic through the interaction was also temporarily impacted but still able to pass through.

The Dodge’s driver was cited for failure to yield on a left turn.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Mori Kessler Mori Kessler serves as a Senior Reporter for St. George News, having previously contributed as a writer and Interim Editor in 2011-12, and an assistant editor from 2012 to mid-2014. He began writing news as a freelancer in 2009 for Today in Dixie, and joined the writing staff of St. George News in mid-2010. He is also a shameless nerd and has a bad sense of direction, often telling people go left while he is pointing right. Numbers greater than five also confuse him.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , ,