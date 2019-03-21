Feb. 12, 1926 – March 18, 2019

Everett Larson, 93, died March 18, 2019, in Orem, Utah. He was born Feb. 12, 1926, in Malad, Idaho.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Eleanor Rawson Larson; and son Everett James Larson. He is survived by his wife, Thelda; children John Larson and Karestin Larson Collins; stepchildren Merlin Gifford and Amelia Spendlove; 26 grandchildren; 76 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services

Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 23, at 2 p.m. at the St. George 8 th Ward Chapel, 166 S. Main St., St. George, Utah.

Visitations will be held Friday, March 22, from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah, and prior to services from 1-1:45 p.m. at the church.

Interment will be at the St. George City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.