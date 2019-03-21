Everett Larson

Written by Obituaries
March 21, 2019

Feb. 12, 1926 – March 18, 2019

Everett Larson, 93, died March 18, 2019, in Orem, Utah. He was born Feb. 12, 1926, in Malad, Idaho.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Eleanor Rawson Larson; and son Everett James Larson. He is survived by his wife, Thelda; children John Larson and Karestin Larson Collins; stepchildren Merlin Gifford and Amelia Spendlove; 26 grandchildren; 76 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services

  • Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 23, at 2 p.m. at the St. George 8th Ward Chapel, 166 S. Main St., St. George, Utah.
  • Visitations will be held Friday, March 22, from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah, and prior to services from 1-1:45 p.m. at the church.
  • Interment will be at the St. George City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Obituaries Obituaries are received from the public and are not the product of St. George News, its editors, staff or contributors. The matters stated and opinions included are the responsibility of the person submitting them. Obituaries may be submitted for consideration to St. George News via email to obits@stgnews.com.

Posted in ObituariesTagged , ,