Curtis Lynden Chancellor

March 21, 2019

July 8, 1937 – March 20, 2019

Curtis Lynden Chancellor, 81, passed away peacefully in his home on March 20, 2019. He was born July 8, 1937, in Hutchinson, Minnesota, to Earl Lynden Chancellor and Sylvia Elaine Wilie. He married Nancy Lou Bloomquist on July 25, 1979, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Curtis was born in Minnesota, raised in Nebraska and lived in Utah. He served in the U.S. Navy for 31 years. He worked for St. George Steel for 20 years. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was interested in a little bit of everything and had a knack for fixing things. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife Nancy Chancellor of Hurricane, Utah; seven children, 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, his sister Cathleen Carn and brother Scott Chancellor.

Funeral services

  • Graveside services will be Saturday, March 23, at 1 p.m. at Hurricane City Cemetery, 255 E. 600 North, Hurricane, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nancy Chancellor, 195 S. 6150 West, Hurricane, UT 84737.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at Spilsbury Mortuary online.

