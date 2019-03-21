May 6, 1921 – March 9, 2019

On March 9, 2019, Catherine Cecelia Valestrino peacefully left this life to be with her Lord and savior Jesus Christ, her beloved twin sister Esther Marie, brother Frank and parents Rose and Frank.

She was born in Los Angeles on May 6, 1921, the year World War I ended and the year that Babe Ruth led the New York Yankees into their first World Series ever. No wonder she was a lifelong fan of baseball, football and all sports.

She and her twin attended Jefferson High School and went on to work as chefs and bakers in various positions, including a preschool and a care facility. Her skill for cooking and baking was renowned by friends and family alike.

She dearly loved her family, her Italian heritage, and had a kind and loving spirit for life.

Catherine spent her last years at St. George Rehabilitation, where she enjoyed her crafts and activities, watching baseball and football, and outings to local shops and restaurants.

Despite challenges in her last years, her smile and laughter warmed hearts, and she will be dearly missed.

Funeral services

Services will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 1 p.m. at St. George Catholic Church.