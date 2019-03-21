Boulevard Home Furnishings enters new era as BlvdHome because ‘Home is who we are’

St. George Mayor Jon Pike and BlvdHome COO Tyler Wittwer cut the ribbon at a ceremony marking a new name and image for the local furniture chain, St. George, Utah, March 20, 2019 | Photo by Andrew Pinckney, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Southern Utah’s most trusted home furnishings retailer for the past 45 years says its just getting started and can’t wait to show everyone what’s coming next for the store.

Boulevard Home Furnishings’ executives and employees were all smiles outside their St. George location on the first day of spring to signal a new era for the store with the release of a small flock of white doves in front of hundreds of customers braving the wind.

“We’re happy you’re here. We’re excited,” creative director Steve Manwaring told the crowd tightly gripping their balloons. “We’ve got a lot of things going on.”

Chief operating officer Tyler Wittwer said around every 10 years since 1974, when his grandfather Lester opened the fledgling business with only 8,000 square feet and two full-time employees, they’ve tried to update their image and this one had been way overdue.

“The red Boulevard Home Furnishings – that has been our look since 1999,” Wittwer said. “It’s time for a change.”

Members of the Dixie Sunshiners, St. George Chamber of Commerce, St. George City Council, Mayor Jon Pike and local celebrities joined the celebration to reveal the new logo and direction the store is headed.

Chief executive officer Marc Wittwer said he was grateful to his team members who spent all day Tuesday behind closed doors re-tagging items and getting everything prepared for the event.

The crowd led a countdown from 10 before releasing a rainbow of balloons as employees stripped the black plastic off delivery trucks revealing their new design.

BlvdHome, because “Home is who we are” will be the company’s name moving forward, complete with a new logo, marquee and a upcoming remodel for their storefronts and certain departments inside.

“What an incredible home family business that’s been expanded,” Pike said. “It takes a lot of guts. It takes a lot of commitment. When you’re going to spend the kind of capital that it takes to build the bricks and mortar, to be truly vested and invested in your community, that’s what Boulevard and the Wittwer family have done.”

Pike said in this day and age when you can get just about everything online he hopes people will remember to consider buying local.

“I don’t know about you but I still like to be able to come and walk through and sit on and look at and see the things that I’m gonna buy,” he said. “Let’s support our local businesses. Here’s to 45 and many, many more years of BlvdHome.”

With the red ribbon cut, customers were led inside and treated to a variety of exclusive savings, doorbusters and a gift bag of BlvdHome swag worth $15 before roaming about to see the hot deals available throughout the day.

BlvdHome has everything a person needs to furnish and decorate their home with trusted brands like Ashley, England, Broyhill, Serta, Simmons, Lg, Maytag and Frigidaire and for the movie lovers out there, the walls are lined with screens to choose from.

“We want to thank the community and you guys here, that are here to help support us. Thank you,” Tyler Wittwer said.

Ceremonies were also held later in the day at the Mesquite and Cedar City locations and everyone is invited to come find out what BlvdHome has next in store for you.

BlvdHome is located at 390 N. Mall Drive, St. George and open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m to 8 p.m and Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

References

St. George, Utah Store, 390 N. Mall Drive, St. George, 877-955-0585.

Cedar City, Utah Store, 990 S. Main St., Cedar City, 435-586-1500.

Mesquite, Nevada Store, 250 Falcon Ridge Parkway, Mesquite, 702-346-1600.

Distribution and Clearance Center, 289 N. Old Hwy 91, Hurricane, 435-986-2918.

