Region 9 soccer recap: Canyon View edges Cedar; Snow Canyon, Dixie also win

Cedar's goalkeeper makes a save at the net, Cedar City, Utah, March 19, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — In Region 9 boys soccer action Tuesday, both Dixie and Snow Canyon stayed undefeated in region play with decisive wins, while Canyon View edged crosstown rival Cedar to pick up its first victory.

Canyon View 2, Cedar 1



At Canyon View, the Falcons and the Cedar Redmen were both looking to get their first region win of the young season. The rivals battled to a scoreless tie in the first half, but Canyon View got a pair of goals in the second half to come away with a 2-1 victory. Kellen Bowden and Marcos Esteban each netted a goal for the Falcons.

Snow Canyon 5, Pine View 0

At Pine View, the Snow Canyon Warriors shut out the Panthers 5-0, with Jacob Wittwer scoring three goals for the hat trick. Sanders Esplin and Cole Warner each added one goal, and goalkeeper Livan Huerta picked up the shutout. The Warriors led 2-0 at halftime.

Dixie 8, Hurricane 1

At Dixie, the Flyers scored four goals in each half for a convincing 8-1 win over Hurricane. Three Dixie players netted a brace of two goals each, namely Drew Durrant, Easton Ellett and Oscar Quintero. Jaron Benware and Andy Rich each added a goal for Dixie, while Hurricane’s goal was made by Kainoa Murdock.

Friday’s schedule is as follows: Canyon View plays at Hurricane at 3:30 p.m., Dixie plays at Cedar at 4 p.m. and Desert Hills plays at Snow Canyon at 7 p.m., with Pine View having a bye.

Region 9 boys soccer standings

Dixie 3-0 (3-0-1)

Snow Canyon 3-0 (3-2)

Desert Hills 1-1 (4-1-1)

Pine View 1-2 (2-4)

Canyon View 1-2 (3-3)

Hurricane 0-2 (1-5)

Cedar 0-2 (0-5)

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews