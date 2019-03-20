TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

Written by Andrew Pinckney
March 20, 2019

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | March 22 – March 24

  • Thursday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | The Wake of Jamey Foster | Admission: $10 | Location: DSU Theatre, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
  • Friday, 7-9 p.m. | The Devil and the Angel Documentary | Admission: $10 | Location: Dixie State University Eccles Theater, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.
  • Friday, 7:30-10:30 p.m. | Ryan Hamilton | Admission: $15-30 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
  • Friday, 8:30-10 p.m. PDT | Kip Attaway | Admission: $15-35 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m. | Camelot | Admission: $17-28 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington.
  • Saturday, 7 p.m. | Us 3 Guys Comedy Tour | Admission: $5 | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 7:30-11 p.m. | Jesse McCartney at Dixie State University | Admission: $25-45 | Location: Burns Arena, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.

  • Friday, 9-11:30 p.m. | YSA White Out Dance! | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Utah YSA 2nd Stake, 441 S. 2200 East, St. George.
  • Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Botox Event | Admission: $9 per unit, $75 of all fillers | Location: The Society Spa, 671 S. 1000 East, St. George.
  • Friday-Sunday, 4-11 p.m. | Radiant & Rooted Women’s St. George Retreat | Admission: $1,140 | Location: St. George.
  • Saturday, 8-11 a.m. | TWAW Bowling Pin Fundraiser | Admission: $20 | Location: Rowdy’s Range & Shooter Supply, 610 N. Industrial Road, St. George.
  • Saturday, 5 p.m. | ASL at the Grind Coffee | Admission: Free | Location: The Grind Coffeehouse, 19 N. Main St., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Saturday Night Karaoke with DJ Vexify! | Admission: No cover | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave, Cedar City.

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

