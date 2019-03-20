TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | March 22 – March 24
Art
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Southern Utah Art Guild – Spring Art Show | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday, 5-8 p.m. | 25th Annual Art Auction for Southern Utah Museum of Art | Admission: $50 SUMA member, $60 not-yet member | Location: SUMA, 13 S. 300 West, St. George.
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Artist reception – Jenna Lineweaver & Jacob Gabriel | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | WATER new works by Downy | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. | Arts to ZION | Admission: Free | Location: 695 S. Five Sisters Drive, St. George.
- Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Photography Symposium- daily until April 25 | Admission: $125 | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. PDT | Art in the Yard Sale | Admission: Free, six raffle tickets $5 | Location: 15 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 4-6 p.m. | BAM Paint Nite Fundraiser | Admission: $45 | Location: Because Animals Matter, 44 W. State St., Hurricane.
Education/enlightenment
- Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m. | CBRA Seminar | Admission: $1695 | Location: Cedar City Hampton Inn, 1145 S. Bentley Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday, 9 a.m. | Printmaking Workshop with Carol Bold | Admission: $215 member, $250 nonmember | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. to noon | What Your Doctor Isn’t Telling You About Chronic Fatigue | Admission: Free | Location: Comfort Suites, 175 N. 1000 East, St. George.
- Friday, 4 p.m. | Brioche Knitting | Admission: Free | Location: And Yarn, 909 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Friday, 7-8 p.m. | The Truth About Hormones | Admission: Free | Location: Comfort Suites, 175 N. 1000 East, St. George.
- Friday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Relationship Centered Training and Your Athletic Dog | Admission: Various | Location: St. George.
- Friday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Seminar with Suzanne Clothier | Admission: Various | Location: K9 Sports @ The Barn, St. George.
- Saturday, 4-6:30 p.m. | Intro To Femme! Experience: Primal Body Movement and Body Love | Admission: $45 | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 6:30-8 p.m. | Femme! Experience: Primal Movement & Spring Manifestation | Admission: $50 | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon | Men’s Cutting and Personal And Professional Development | Admission: $25 | Location: Hush Hub Salon, 150 N. 400 East, St. George.
- Sunday, 10:30 a.m. | Sunday Meditation & Service | Admission: Free | Location: Center for Spiritual Living, 908 N. 1400 West, St. George.
- Sunday, 6:30-8 p.m. | Red Lotus Life Guided Meditation & Crystal Bowl Sound Bath | Admission: $22 | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
Entertainment
- Thursday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | The Wake of Jamey Foster | Admission: $10 | Location: DSU Theatre, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | The Devil and the Angel Documentary | Admission: $10 | Location: Dixie State University Eccles Theater, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday, 7:30-10:30 p.m. | Ryan Hamilton | Admission: $15-30 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday, 8:30-10 p.m. PDT | Kip Attaway | Admission: $15-35 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m. | Camelot | Admission: $17-28 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Us 3 Guys Comedy Tour | Admission: $5 | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7:30-11 p.m. | Jesse McCartney at Dixie State University | Admission: $25-45 | Location: Burns Arena, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.
Family
- Friday 2 p.m., Saturday, 7 a.m. | Dixie Spectacular Dance Championships | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 4-10 p.m. | Aspire Dance Pro in St. George | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie High School, 350 E. 700 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Spring Kick-off For The Kids | Admission: Free | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Living History! of the 1870’s Old West | Admission: $3 | Location: Silver Reef Museum, 1903 Wells Fargo Road, Leeds.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. PDT | 2019 Donkey Jamboree | Admission: Free | Location: Stateline Casino, 490 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 1 p.m. | Science Saturdays | Admission: $5 | Location: St. George Children’s Museum, 86 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Teen Minute to Win It | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library Santa Clara Branch, 1099 Lava Flow Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Washington County Democratic Convention 2019 | Admission: Free | Location: Fossil Ridge Intermediate School, 383 S. Mall Drive, St. George.
Food/vendors/crafts
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Health Expo | Admission: Free | Location: 245 N. 200 West, St. George.
- Friday, 11:30 a.m. | Free Food Friday! | Admission: Free | Location: Sharwan Smith Student Center, 177H, 351 W. University Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Ladies Night: Farmhouse Signs with Keri | Admission: $20-25 | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m., Sunday, noon | Red Cliffs Mall RV, Boat & Powersports Show | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. PDT | Utah DU State Convention | Admission: $75 (single table)-$1200 (corporate table) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. | Lovin’ It Ceramics 1 year Anniversary Party | Admission: Free | Location: 929 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 2-5 p.m. | 9th Annual Pink Tea | Admission: $40-350| Location: SUU University Ballroom, 351 W. University Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 3-7 p.m. | Annie Sloan BYOP/Kitchen Cabinets Workshop | Admission: $75 | Location: Jen’s Furniture Rehab, 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Music
- Friday, 5-8:30 p.m. | Chef Hog’s Oyster Bar LIVE Music: Mark Boggs | Admission: No cover | Location: Chef Hog, 4210 Bluegrass Way, St. George.
- Friday, 7-8:30 p.m. | St. George Institute of Religion Combined Choirs | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St. St. George.
- Friday, 7:30-8:30 p.m. | The Zion Trio performs works by Beethoven and Schoenfield | Admission: Free | Location: SUU Music, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday, 7:30-10:30 p.m. | March House Show | Admission: Donation | Location: Blankets and Brews, St. George.
- Saturday, 5-8:30 p.m. | Chef Hog’s Oyster Bar LIVE Music: David Stevens | Admission: No cover | Location: Chef Hog, 4210 Bluegrass Way, St. George.
- Saturday, 7-8:30 p.m | The Schubert Singers | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St. St. George.
- Saturday, 7-10:30 p.m. | Wounded Knee, Castro De Avila, Andrew Jackson Hodges, POTMS | Admission: No cover | Location: The Basement, 348 S. 600 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8:30-10 p.m. PDT | Chicago’s Greatest Hits – Tribute| Admission: $15-35 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 8:30-11 p.m. | Dinner and Live Music by LOTTiE | Admission: No cover | Location: 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 9-11:30 p.m. | YSA White Out Dance! | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Utah YSA 2nd Stake, 441 S. 2200 East, St. George.
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Botox Event | Admission: $9 per unit, $75 of all fillers | Location: The Society Spa, 671 S. 1000 East, St. George.
- Friday-Sunday, 4-11 p.m. | Radiant & Rooted Women’s St. George Retreat | Admission: $1,140 | Location: St. George.
- Saturday, 8-11 a.m. | TWAW Bowling Pin Fundraiser | Admission: $20 | Location: Rowdy’s Range & Shooter Supply, 610 N. Industrial Road, St. George.
- Saturday, 5 p.m. | ASL at the Grind Coffee | Admission: Free | Location: The Grind Coffeehouse, 19 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Saturday Night Karaoke with DJ Vexify! | Admission: No cover | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave, Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday-Monday, 6 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Connecting with the Mother | Admission: Various | Location: Zion National Park, Springdale.
- Saturday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PDT | Mesquite Senior Games Track & Field/Weight Throws | Admission: Various | Location: Virgin Valley High School, 820 Valley View Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Sand Hollow State Park Cleanup | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow State Park, 3351 S. Sand Hollow Road, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Southern Utah Climbing Festival | Admission: $24 | Location: SUU Outdoors, 351 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 4-6:30 p.m. | Intro To Femme! Experience: Primal Body Movement and Body Love | Admission: $45 | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m. PDT | Mcghies Cannondale Demo Event | Admission: Free | Location: 16 Cottonwood Drive No. B, Las Vegas.
- Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Basic Rider’s Course | Admission: Various | Location:610 S. Airport Road, St. George.
