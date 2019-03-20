Washington County Democrats to organize at annual convention

Democrats and supporters gather at the Washington County Democratic Convention in St. George, Utah, April 7, 2018 | File photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Washington County Democratic Party is organizing for their annual convention as campaigns for the 2020 elections start to ramp up.

Everyone is invited to the convention, which will be held Saturday at Fossil Ridge Intermediate School. The main purpose of the convention will be for the delegates to elect new members of the party’s executive committee. There will also be several speeches by members of the community about some of the principles Democrats are fighting for, including health care, climate change and immigration.

“This convention is important because we’ll begin to get organized for 2020,” Chuck Goode, Washington County Democratic Party chairman, said in a press release. “I am amazed by the number of Democrats who are stepping up and volunteering to serve in various positions.”

Because the Democratic Party sports a platform that people from all different backgrounds can support, Goode said all members of the community are invited to the convention to learn more about what the Washington County Democratic Party stands for.

“We truly represent the diversity of America,” he said. “Our presidential candidates for 2020 already include a few men, lots of women, people of color and members of the LGBTQ community as well. Our local volunteers and supporters include college students, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, members of the Latinx community and Native Americans. Come and join us.”

New delegates for the Washington County Democratic Party may also be nominated at this meeting to join the current delegates in electing state party officers on June 22. For a full listing of available positions within the Washington County Democratic Party or to file a nomination, click here.

Event details

What: Annual Washington County Democratic Convention.

When: Saturday, March 23, at 2 p.m. Registration begins at 1:30 p.m.

Where: Fossil Ridge Intermediate School, 383 S. Mall Drive, St. George.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews