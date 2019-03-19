Margie Mylendia Irene Stout Brennan was born July 30, 1943, in Vallejo, California, to John and Mary Little. She worked for the city and county in Salt Lake City and for the Williams Company.

Margie took great joy in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her many friends. She was a mother to all.

She is survived by sister Lorene and brother-in-law Mike Anderson; brother Elliott; son Donny Stout; daughter Valarie and son-in-law David Huntsman; daughter Jackie and son-in-law Bill Holland; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; boyfriend Kenny Dye; and many other nephews, nieces and loved ones.

She was preceded in death by mother Mary; father John Little; stepfather Roy Breding; brother Bobby Little; husband Donald E. Stout; husband Neil Brennan; grandson James Moore.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23, at 1 p.m. at the Crossover Church of Rosedale, 18210 Rosedale Highway, Bakersfield, California.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.