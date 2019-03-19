Cedar City Police seeking public’s help identifying theft suspect

Written by Jeff Richards
March 19, 2019
Background: Stock image | Photo by Chalabala via iStock/Getty Images Plus. Foreground surveillance images courtesy of Cedar City Police Department, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a young male theft suspect.

Surveillance image of a man suspected of vehicle burglary and retail theft, March 2019, Cedar City, Utah. | Photo courtesy of Cedar City Police Department, St. George News / Cedar City News

According to a Cedar City Police Department Facebook post shared Tuesday morning, the individual allegedly burglarized a vehicle in the Fiddler’s Canyon area and took unspecified items that didn’t belong to him.

Surveillance photos from a nearby convenience store appear to show the alleged thief paying for food items such as a hot drink and a slice of pizza; however, the post indicates he also stole some cigarettes from the store while no one else was looking.

Anyone who can identify the young man in these photos is asked to contact Officer Banz or Detective Smith and reference case number C19-00877. The Cedar City Police Department’s non-emergency number is 435-586-2956.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Jeff Richards Jeff Richards, a native of Salt Lake City with family roots in Panguitch, lived in Moab for 20 years before joining St. George News. He covered news, features, and sports as a part-time reporter for the Times-Independent, Moab's weekly community newspaper, and has contributed stories and photos to various other media outlets. He also taught high school English, journalism, and computer classes for 12 years, and was the school's yearbook and student newspaper adviser. He and his wife Penny are the parents of five daughters, and also have two young grandsons. Jeff and his family enjoy swimming, camping, sightseeing, reading, and taking pictures.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , ,