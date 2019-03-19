Cedar City Police seeking public’s help identifying theft suspect

Background: Stock image | Photo by Chalabala via iStock/Getty Images Plus. Foreground surveillance images courtesy of Cedar City Police Department, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a young male theft suspect.

According to a Cedar City Police Department Facebook post shared Tuesday morning, the individual allegedly burglarized a vehicle in the Fiddler’s Canyon area and took unspecified items that didn’t belong to him.

Surveillance photos from a nearby convenience store appear to show the alleged thief paying for food items such as a hot drink and a slice of pizza; however, the post indicates he also stole some cigarettes from the store while no one else was looking.

Anyone who can identify the young man in these photos is asked to contact Officer Banz or Detective Smith and reference case number C19-00877. The Cedar City Police Department’s non-emergency number is 435-586-2956.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews