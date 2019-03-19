Ask a Local Expert: What’s the difference between an insurance agent and an insurance adjuster?

FEATURE — As a personal injury attorney, Brian Shelley is often asked what the difference is between an insurance agent and and insurance adjuster and what is the best way to handle an automobile crash.

“Insurance agents sell policies,” Shelley said, adding that they are often friends, neighbors or members of the community, will likely know your family and will have a personal connection with their clients. Typically, they are most concerned with helping you obtain insurance that will provide protection to you and your loved ones after a loss.

Insurance adjusters are the people that come in to assist after a crash has occurred. Shelley said these individuals often live out of community and frequently travel in from locations outside the state.

“They rarely will know much about you and your personal situation. Their job is to try and settle claims fast and for as little money as they can,” he said, many times starting by offering small sums of money before an injured person even knows what injuries they have.

Shelley said the important thing to know about insurance adjusters is that anything you say can and will be used against you when trying to settle your claim.

“After a crash it’s important to protect yourself by speaking to an attorney before speaking to an insurance adjuster,” Shelley said.

