Kevin Swenson - Attorney

Swenson & Shelley - Injury Attorneys

Kevin Swenson has been involved in thousands of lawsuits over the course of his 27 years as an attorney, many of which have gone to a jury verdict. Brian Shelley loves helping injured individuals recover lawful benefits from insurance companies, representing the underdog daily is what brings him great satisfaction.

435-265-3500
520 East Tabernacle St. George, Utah 84770

Ask a Local Expert: What’s the difference between an insurance agent and an insurance adjuster?

March 19, 2019

Additional Videos

Ask a Local Expert? What is uninsured or underinsured coverage, and why are they ...

Jan 21st, 2019
0