Nov. 6, 1983 – March 15, 2019

An angel has gained her wings and is now watching over us all. Ashley Nicole Cooper, aka “Coop-Dawg” left us too soon but she leaves behind a legacy of love, hope, kindness, inspiration and laughter.

She spent her childhood in Utah playing softball, dancing to any tune with a beat, working in the garden and taxiing all of her friends to school in her car the great “Brown Suga.”

After high school she attended SUU and Hairitage Hair Academy, as she loved doing everyone’s hair. Ash made a real impact on her community by working as a waitress, constantly setting up fundraisers for anyone she knew needed help, making new friends every single moment she could and spreading her contagious laugh.

She fiercely loved her family, friends and community. She befriended people from all walks of life and she was a defender of people with disabilities.

She will be sorrowfully missed by her husband Trent, mother JoAnne, siblings Rawdee, Kimber and Lainee, nephews Daniel, Colben, Conner, Drew, Brecken, Briggs and Noah, nieces Payton and the bun-in-the-oven, and grandparents Frank and Patsy Jackson.

We ask that in lieu of flowers you be kind to one another and make donations to Switchpoint or the Dove Center.

Funeral services

There will be a viewing for close friends and her family at Serenity Funeral Home on Friday, March 22, from 6-8 p.m. located at 1316 S. 400 East in St George, Utah.

A celebration of her life will be held at the Ledges Golf Club on Friday, March 29, from 6-9 p.m. located at 1585 Ledges Parkway, in St George, Utah, for all those that have a memory of Ashley, felt her genuine hugs and would like to celebrate her amazing spirit.

Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home, 435-986-2085.

Family and friends are invited to share tributes at Serenity Funeral Home online.