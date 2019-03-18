Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Washington County Sheriff's Search and Rescue members work to retrieve the remains of a fallen hiker in Snow Canyon State Park, Utah, March 17, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE— In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, March 16-17.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for the five honorable mention stories.

ST. GEORGE — One person was sent to the hospital and another was arrested after police say an argument in a minivan triggered a rollover on Dixie Drive Friday evening.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — A theft investigation at a Walmart store in St. George resulted in two arrests after a man accused of stealing a stuffed unicorn and other merchandise allegedly became combative when his fiance was placed under arrest for an outstanding warrant.

Read complete story here.

SNOW CANYON STATE PARK — A climber fell to his death near the petrified sand dunes in Snow Canyon State Park Sunday evening.

The incident was reported at 5:30 p.m. when Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue teams were called out to retrieve the remains of a hiker who fell from above the petrified sand dunes across from the parking lot of Upper Galoot in the heart of the park.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — The body of a man who was reported missing in Canyonlands National Park earlier this week was found in the park Friday.

Read complete story here.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A former U.S intelligence officer charged with trying to sell secrets to China is now pleading guilty after admitting that foreign agents targeted him for recruitment.

Read complete story here.

The top 5 honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories.

Email: mshoup@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @MikaylaShoup