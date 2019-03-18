Driver overshoots parking space, slams into Zions Bank

Written by Mori Kessler
March 18, 2019

ST. GEORGE A truck rammed into a wall at Zions Bank on River Road Monday when a driver attempted to pull forward just a little bit more in a parking spot.

The incident occurred around 12:15 p.m. when an elderly man moving his truck into a parking stall pressed the gas pedal with a little more force than intended, St. George Police officer Lona Trombley said.

While the truck did not break though the wall, it pushed in a part of the wall and damaged the restrooms on the other side.

Due the structural damage, a building inspector was called in by the St. George Fire Department.

The driver also received an injury to this head and was checked out by medics from Gold Cross Ambulance. Trombley said he would likely be taken to the hospital by family for further evaluation.

No citations were issued and nobody else was harmed in the incident.

“It doesn’t matter how long you’ve been driving,” Trombley said. “You always have to be very conscientious and pay attention to you’re doing. This is something that could happen to anyone.”

