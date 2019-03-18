May 25, 1937 – March 5, 2019

Kenneth Ray Clark, 81, passed away March 5, 2019, in St. George, Utah. Kenneth was born May 25, 1937 in Kemmerer, Wyoming, to Frank and Rose Clark. He was married to Barbara Rose Montgomery Clark on Oct. 30, 1976.

Kenneth was a successful carpenter/general contractor/developer in California and Idaho. He owned and developed a 40-acre alfalfa farm in Apple Valley, California, for many years before moving to St. George, Utah. In his later years, he and Barbara loved to travel the country in their motor home.

He is survived by his wife Barbara Rose Montgomery Clark; children Rodney (Cindi) Clark of American Fork, Utah, Cheri Clark of Sandy, Utah, Robert (Donna) Rust of Parker, Arizona, Craig Rust (deceased), Sara Rust of Lake Havasu, Arizona; grandchildren Bryan Clark, Amanda Clark, Corey Clark, Craig Permann, Clinton Permann, Cord Permann and Archie Rust; great-grandchildren Cora Leatham, Carter Permann, Cameron Permann, Malia Permann, and Aria Lopez; sister Carol Jean Grace.

Funeral services

Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 23, at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 200 West Brigham Road, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.