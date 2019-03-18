Climber injured in fall at Chuckwalla Wall

Written by Jeff Richards
March 18, 2019
The popular climbing spot known as Chuckwalla Wall, where a rock climber was injured in a fall, St. George, Utah, March 18, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A rock climber was injured Monday afternoon in a fall near the Chuckwalla Trailhead.

Emergency personnel at the scene near Chuckwalla Wall, where a rock climber was injured in a fall, St. George, Utah, March 18, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

Capt. Dan Cazier of St. George Fire Department said emergency responders were called to the area shortly after 2 p.m., on a report that a man, estimated to be in his early 30s, had fallen approximately 25 to 30 feet while climbing the face of a rock wall with a group of fellow climbers. The sandstone formation, known as the Chuckwalla Wall, is a popular climbing spot.

“He’s being transported to the hospital for his injuries,” Cazier said, adding that the man’s injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

“He was conscious the whole time we were attending to him,” Cazier added. “He was wearing proper safety equipment, so that was good.”

Cazier offered a few safety reminders for would-be hikers and climbers.

“It’s getting warm, and people want to be out and recreating,” he said, reminding climbers to wear helmets and have proper equipment.

“Also, plenty of water. It’s getting warm out here. We attended to some hikers while we were down there who had run out of water,” Cazier added.

