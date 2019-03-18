Sept. 25, 1928 – March 14, 2019

Barbara Brown Young passed away March 14, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Barbara was born Sept. 25, 1928, to Grant G. Brown and Leona Robbison Brown in Loa, Utah.

She had four brothers who watched over and protected her.

Barbara graduated from Wayne High School and went on to college at Branch Agricultural College, later known as Southern Utah State College and Southern Utah University, where she studied liberal arts.

She met and married the love of her life, Yorke S. Nelson in Cedar City. Their marriage was solemnized in the St. George Temple. They were blessed with two daughters.

After Yorke’s death, she remarried Robert W. Young.

Barbara was the registrar at Southern Utah State College. She helped hundreds of students achieve the dream of completing a college degree.

Barbara was always very faithful to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held positions of responsibilities in both church and community organizations.

Barbara had many dear friends and family, whom she loved deeply.

She is survived by her daughters Kathryn Nelson and Tawn Jensen. She was preceded in death by her daughter Stephanie Nelson, and brothers Don (Lois), Grant (Pat), Charles (Janeal) and Irwin (Francis.)

Funeral services

Services will be held at the Southern Utah Mortuary Chapel, Saturday, March 23, at 1 p.m.

A viewing will be held at noon prior to services.

Interment will take place in the Cedar City Cemetery.

A special thanks to the One Care nurses, CNAs, clergy and social workers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

