Southern Utah Art Guild announces winners of ‘Spring Art Show’ at Red Cliff Gallery

This oil painting,"Cleanup Pile" by Fred Joslin won Best of Show and is on display at the Red Cliff Gallery, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of the Southern Utah Art Guild, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The winners of an art show in St. George centered around the theme of springtime have been announced.

The artists are featured in the Southern Utah Art Guild’s “Spring Art Show” at the Red Cliff Gallery through March 28. The winners of this year’s show, which was judged by Morgan and Michelle Clements, are as follows:

Best of Show: Fred Joslin for “Cleanup Pile” – oil.

First Place: John Mangels for “Springtime Fantasy” – acrylic.

Second Place: Ilene Bandringa for “Velocity Basin” – photography.

Third Place: Gayla Folkman for “Spring Poppies” – oil.

Honorable mentions:

Deena Millecam for “Spring’s Spring” – watercolor.

Evie Atkin for “Equinox” – gourd.

Ron Woodbury for “Artic Spring” – acrylic.

Rebekah Tucker for “A New Beginning” – mixed media.

Duke Breitenbach for “Snow Canyon Bloom” – photography.

Jacob Gabriel for “Flowers” – oil.

The winning pieces are among 166 works of art from 63 Southern Utah Artists featured at the show. On display is contemporary art representing many forms of expression, including painting, mixed media, photography, pottery, sculpture and others.

Also featured at the exhibition are 34 paintings from Memory Matters’ “Fun Art” initiative, a therapeutic program involving the artwork of dementia and Alzheimer’s patients.

Read more: Art program unlocks creative minds of dementia patients

The show is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Red Cliff Gallery is located in the St. George City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East.

The Southern Utah Art Guild’s 2019 Red Cliff Gallery show schedule can be found at its website. The guild also operates the Arrowhead Gallery in the Electric Theater Center, located at 68 East Tabernacle in St. George. For more information about the activities of the Southern Utah Art Guild, visit its website.

