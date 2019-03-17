Families invited to take scenic, leisurely bike ride through Moapa Valley

Collage of photos that are part of a promotional sign for the inaugural "The Loop at Moapa Valley" family bike ride March 23, 2019, Moapa Valley, Nevada | Photo courtesy of Moapa Valley Revitalization Project, St. George News

MOAPA VALLEY, Nev. — Families throughout southern Nevada and Southern Utah are invited to take part in a new bicycling event called “The Loop at Moapa Valley.”

The daylong event, sponsored by the Moapa Valley Revitalization Project, is scheduled to take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Families are invited to bring their bikes and take a leisurely ride along a 19-mile loop that meanders through the scenic Moapa Valley.

The mostly level trail will take visitors through green pastures used by cows and horses, through low density residential neighborhoods, past farms, along the Muddy River, through Overton’s “old style” downtown business area and up a sandy mesa with panoramic views going all the way to Valley of Fire State Park.

Along the trail, visitors will be able to stop for free and paid activities offered by area residents, businesses and organizations, including locally made products, such as honey, world-famous pomegranate jelly, soaps and candles; arts and crafts, including several artists specializing in upcycling; food from local restaurants offering street specials as well as food trucks; locally grown produce; horseback rides; and interacting with animals at an animal sanctuary.

Other planned attractions include a fire engine display at the fire station, atlatl lessons from the Lost City Museum and various arts and crafts made by area artists.

Although there is no charge to participate in the ride, visitors are encouraged to bring some cash if they plan to purchase products, services or food at any of the stops, as most of the vendors accept cash only. There are a limited number of ATMs available along the route.

Visitors are also encouraged to bring along plenty of water to stay hydrated and to pay attention to weather forecasts. Most riders should be able to complete the ride in 2-3 hours or less, not counting stops.

Interested parties can visit the event’s dedicated website to review a map of the route and available activities, as well as directions to the two designated parking areas from where the ride may be started: the Clark County Fairgrounds at the north end of town and Lin’s grocery store on the south end.

Although participants are free to start riding at any time during the day, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., they are encouraged to begin their ride before 3 p.m. if they plan to complete the entire loop and make it back to their vehicles before the end of the event.

Organizers say the idea for the event came when a new resident biked to school with his daughter and her friends during National Bike to School Day and realized that the flat topology, low traffic and scenic surroundings made the Moapa Valley an ideal place for leisure biking.

The goal is to expose more visitors to what the valley has to offer, according to a news release announcing the event. Organizers say they hope to turn the ride into an annual occurrence.

“I am surprised time and time again when I meet people in Las Vegas who have never heard of Moapa Valley,” Mary Kaye Washburn, president of the Moapa Valley Revitalization Project, said in the news release.

“Our peaceful valley has so much to offer that it is an ideal escape from the hustle and bustle of the big city for the millennial generation and back-to-basics movement, so we created this event to share it with as many people as possible.”

Event details

What: Inaugural family bike ride event, “The Loop at Moapa Valley.”

When: Saturday, March 23, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Moapa Valley, Nevada. Click here for map and here for list of stops along the 19-mile loop.

Cost: There is no charge to take part in the ride; however, participants are encouraged to bring some cash if they wish to purchase food and other items or want do certain paid activities along the way. Participants are responsible for bringing their own bicycles, gear and water.

Details: For more information, visit the event’s website, Facebook page or contact Mary Kaye Washburn at marykaye@moapavalleyrevitalization.org

