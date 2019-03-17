Hit-and-run leads to police chase ending in Delta

Written by Markee Heckenliable
March 17, 2019
A Ford Explorer sits in a ditch after crashing in Delta, Utah, March 16, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A hit-and-run near Eureka on state Route 36 led to a police chase ending in Delta Saturday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to the hit-and-run at approximately 6:50 a.m. A short time later, troopers located the suspect vehicle heading toward Delta on state Route 6.

“The black 2016 Ford Explorer refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated,” UHP stated in a press release. “UHP Troopers and Millard County deputies were involved in the pursuit as it approached Delta before officers terminated the pursuit.”

According to UHP, the driver of the Ford — which was reported stolen from Tooele sometime the night before — continued to flee from police by driving through residential areas before crashing into a ditch near 400 S. 700 East in Delta.

At that point, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, 27-year-old Christian Harmond, was taken into custody.

Harmond was booked into jail on charges of reckless driving, failure to stop at the command of police,  receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, DUI and driving on a denied license.

This report is based on statements from police and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

