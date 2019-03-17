Search and rescue crews respond to fatal fall in Snow Canyon State Park

Written by Cody Blowers
March 17, 2019
Washington County Sheriff's Search and Rescue members and Utah State Park rangers work to retrieve the remains of a fallen hiker in Snow Canyon State Park, Utah, March 17, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

SNOW CANYON STATE PARK — A climber fell to his death near the petrified sand dunes in Snow Canyon State Park Sunday evening.

Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue members prepare to climb a cliff to retrieve the body of a fallen hiker in Snow Canyon State Park, Utah, March 17, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

The incident was reported at 5:30 p.m. when Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue teams were called out to retrieve the remains of a hiker who fell from above the petrified sand dunes across from the parking lot of Upper Galoot in the heart of the park.

According to one park employee, the hiker was climbing in an area not designated for climbing and became wedged above the cliff before he fell to his death.

An authority at the incident command post set up near the scene said the incident is being handled by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Utah State Parks.

This is a developing story.

