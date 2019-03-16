Health District: Foreign visitor with measles visited casino, hospital in Las Vegas

Stock image | Photo by Cyano66/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

LAS VEGAS — An investigation by the Southern Nevada Health District has confirmed an internationally imported case of measles in Las Vegas.

According to a press release issued by the Health District, the patient is an international visitor and the potential exposure occurred between March 9-11. The Health District is notifying individuals who might have had contact with this patient and will not be releasing any additional information about the patient.

Because measles can be highly contagious, the Health District is advising people who visited the following locations in Las Vegas during the times specified below to review their immunization status and contact their health care providers if they are not fully immunized against measles and have not already had the disease. They should also contact their health care providers if they develop a rash with fever or other symptoms consistent with measles within 21 days after their visit to these locations:

Treasure Island Hotel and Casino/TI/registration desk and main hotel lobby, 3300 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. March 9.

Desert Springs Hospital/Emergency Department, 2075 E. Flamingo Road, between 11 p.m. March 10 and 6 a.m. March 11.

It is recommended that anyone with symptoms contact a health care provider’s office before entering a health care facility to allow the facility to make appropriate arrangements to ensure the illness is not spread.

Symptoms can begin up to 21 days after exposure to the virus. On average, an infected patient will develop a fever about 10 days after exposure to the virus. The fever can last two to four days and can peak as high as 105 degrees. Following this, people will often also develop a runny nose, cough and red eyes.

About 14 days after exposure, the rash appears and can last five to six days. It begins at the hairline, moves to the face and neck, and eventually reaches the hands and feet. Measles can be spread approximately four days before the rash appears and four days after.

The risk of disease is low for persons previously vaccinated against measles or diagnosed with the disease, according to the Health District. The measles vaccine is highly effective; however, some people may not be adequately protected. Recommendations for measles vaccination may vary depending on age, occupation or health status. For additional information, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccination webpage.

Measles can be spread among susceptible people and can result in serious infections resulting in pneumonia, encephalitis, seizures and death. Many people born before 1957 had the disease in childhood, and younger people are routinely vaccinated against it.

People who have had measles or have been adequately immunized against it are protected. Immunity can be determined by a blood test.

For information about the Health District’s immunization clinics, call 702-759-0850. Immunizations are available at the following locations:

Main Public Health Center, 280 S. Decatur Boulevard, Monday — Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

East Las Vegas Public Health Center, 560 N. Nellis Boulevard, Suite E12, Monday — Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Southern Nevada Health District Henderson Clinic, 874 American Pacific Drive, Henderson, Monday — Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Closed daily 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. By appointment only. Call 702-759-0960.

Mesquite Public Health Center, 830 Hafen Lane, Mesquite, Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Closed noon to 1 p.m. By appointment only. Call 702-759-1682.

Visit the Southern Nevada Health District website for more information.

