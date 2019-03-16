1 arrested, 1 sent to hospital after rollover on Dixie Drive

A minivan is towed away after a rollover on Dixie Drive in St. George, Utah, March 15, 2019 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — One person was sent to the hospital and another was arrested after police say an argument in a minivan triggered a rollover on Dixie Drive Friday evening.

Emergency personnel responded to the single-vehicle rollover shortly before 5 p.m. in the area of 1200 South on Dixie Drive involving a Toyota Sienna with two occupants, a male driver and female passenger.

St. George Police Lt. Jordan Minnick said a domestic-related incident occurred between the driver and his passenger as he was driving south on Dixie Drive.

“Based on the actions that were going on inside the vehicle, it caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle and it crashed,” Minnick explained.

At the scene of the crash, Minnick told St. George News the minivan went off the road, hit an embankment and rolled at least once before landing upright in the dirt.

Tire tracks were apparent where the minivan left the road before hitting the embankment and then crashing through a barbed wire fence.

The woman suffered injuries directly related to the crash, Minnick said, noting that her injuries were not believed to be the result of the argument that precipitated the crash. She was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center by Gold Cross Ambulance.

The driver was arrested at the scene and was booked into jail on one charge of third-degree felony aggravated assault, as well as class B misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and reckless driving.

The heavily damaged minivan was pulled out of a layer of dirt and then towed away.

Traffic was reduced to one lane in the area of the crash as police investigated the scene and crews from St. George Fire Department cleaned up the wreckage.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

