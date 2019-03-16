Missing hiker found dead after 500-foot fall in Canyonlands National Park

San Juan County Sheriff's Office vehicle | Photo courtesy of Flikr, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The body of a man who was reported missing in Canyonlands National Park earlier this week was found in the park Friday.

Jonathon Hogue, 33, from Iowa City, Iowa, died from an apparent 500 foot fall, according to a statement released by the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office. His body was recovered from the base of the Green River Overlook.

Hogue was last seen in the Island in the Sky area of the park Sunday and was reported missing two days later, prompting the National Park Service to initiate a search and a request for the public’s help to locate the missing hiker.

The search effort was aided by San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, Grand and San Juan County Search and Rescue teams and a Department of Public Safety helicopter crew.

Hogue was an avid hiker and backpacker who was known to hike long distances, including off-trail and scrambling. He was a PhD student and his dream was to be a park ranger, according to a Canyonlands National Park news release.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Hogue,” San Juan County Sheriff’s Office stated.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office. No further details were available at the time of this report.

