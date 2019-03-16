Missing hiker found dead after 500-foot fall in Canyonlands National Park

Written by Cody Blowers
March 16, 2019
San Juan County Sheriff's Office vehicle | Photo courtesy of Flikr, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The body of a man who was reported missing in Canyonlands National Park earlier this week was found in the park Friday.

Jonathon Hogue was found dead after a fall in Canyonlands National Park, photo date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

Jonathon Hogue, 33, from Iowa City, Iowa, died from an apparent 500 foot fall, according to a statement released by the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office. His body was recovered from the base of the Green River Overlook.

Hogue was last seen in the Island in the Sky area of the park Sunday and was reported missing two days later, prompting the National Park Service to initiate a search and a request for the public’s help to locate the missing hiker.

The search effort was aided by San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, Grand and San Juan County Search and Rescue teams and a Department of Public Safety helicopter crew.

Island in the Sky area of Canyonlands National Park east of Moab, San Juan County, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

Hogue was an avid hiker and backpacker who was known to hike long distances, including off-trail and scrambling. He was a PhD student and his dream was to be a park ranger, according to a Canyonlands National Park news release. 

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Hogue,” San Juan County Sheriff’s Office stated.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office. No further details were available at the time of this report.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Cody Blowers Cody Blowers was raised in South San Francisco, California. A 2013 graduate of Colorado Technical University, Cody earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in paralegal studies. Through the course of her academic studies she discovered that writing is her true passion, and she is committed to providing credible, integrated news coverage. Cody joined St. George News in 2015, and when she’s not busy chasing the news, she can generally be found chasing her young granddaughter, Kali.

Posted in NewsTagged , , , , , , ,