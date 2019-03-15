Whether you hunt or just like being outdoors, here’s how you could be part of wildlife-related decisions

Photo courtesy of Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — If you are interested in Utah’s wildlife and how species are managed, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has announced that several positions will soon be opening on the five Regional Advisory Councils – including two in Southern Utah – that share public feedback with the Utah Wildlife Board.

Interested applicants can apply for one of the available RAC positions beginning Friday. According to a press release from the Utah DWR, each advisory council holds about six meetings a year.

At the meetings, RAC members listen to proposals from Division of Wildlife Resources biologists about hunting, fishing and wildlife management in Utah. They also take input from the public about the proposals.

After voting on which proposals each RAC prefers, the chairperson for that RAC presents its recommendations to the Utah Wildlife Board. Members of the board consider the input and then make the final decision regarding how wildlife is managed in Utah.

The RAC meetings usually last from three to five hours. The meetings are held in the evenings, usually on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday night.

Applying to serve

RAC members represent one of six interests:

Hunters, anglers and trappers.

Those who don’t hunt or fish.

Ranchers and farmers.

Locally-elected public officials.

Federal land-management agencies.

The rest of the public at large.

To fill one of the upcoming vacancies, you must live in the region of Utah you wish to represent.

If you want to represent the public at large, you must contact a group in your community and ask them to nominate you. Political groups, town councils, animal sanctuary committees and recreational groups are examples of groups that have nominated people in the past.

If you want to fill one of the other positions on the RAC — except for the federal land- management agency position — you must contact a conservation group or organization in your region and ask that they nominate you to serve in the vacancy you’d like to fill.

For example, if you want to fill a sportsman’s vacancy, you must contact a Utah sportsman’s group and ask them to nominate you for the vacancy. Federal land-management agencies appoint their own representatives to the RACs.

To learn about wildlife or conservation groups in your area, contact the nearest DWR office.

Vacant RAC positions

Current open RAC positions include the following:

Southern region

Public at large

Non-consumptive

Southeastern region

Sportsmen

Non-consumptive

Northern region

Agriculture

Public at large

Locally-elected public official

Northeastern region

Non-consumptive

Central region

BLM

Public at large

Nomination deadlines

Nominating groups and organizations can begin submitting their nominations at 12:01 a.m. March 16. Nominations have to be submitted before midnight on April 15.

Visit the DWR website to submit nominations once the nomination period has opened.

For more information, call the nearest DWR office or send an email to Staci Coons, the DWR’s Wildlife Board/RAC coordinator, at stacicoons@utah.gov.

