Southern Utah weekend weather: Clear skies, warmer temperatures expected

ST. GEORGE — According to the National Weather Service, this weekend’s weather for the majority of southwestern will include sunny skies and higher temperatures than the last two weeks.

Below are your St. George, Cedar City, Zion National Park and Brian Head area weekend weather forecasts, including current warnings and advisories. And for a look at this weekend’s events, check out the St. George News TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino.

St. George

Friday

Sunny with a high of 62 and low of 37, with east-northeast winds of 5-9 mph.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 67 and low of 41, with east winds of 5-8 mph.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 70 and low of 44, with east winds of 7 mph.

Cedar City

Friday

Sunny with a high of 47 and low of 24, with north winds of 6 mph.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 55 and low of 27, with east-northeast winds of 5 mph.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 61 and low of 30, with east winds of 5 mph.

Zion National Park/Springdale

Friday

Sunny with a high of 50 and low of 26, with north winds of 9-11 mph.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 56 and low of 28, with north-northeast winds of 9-11 mph.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 60 and low of 31, with north-northeast winds of 9 mph.

Brian Head

According to the Brian Head Resort website, the area has received 1 inch of snow over the last 24 hours, accumulating a 102-inch base depth.

Friday

Sunny with a high of 26 and low of 10, with south-southwest winds of 8-10 mph.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 32 and low of 14, with south-southeast winds of 9-11 mph.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 35 and low of 16, with south winds of 10 mph.

Weather warnings and advisories

There are currently no warnings or advisories in place. For the most current conditions, warnings and advisories, go to the National Weather Service-Salt Lake City office website.

