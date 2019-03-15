Open house to be held for proposed I-15 interchange in Washington City

This photo shows I-15 where it spans the Main Street underpass in Washington City. The location is being considered for a highway exit, an idea opposed by some residents, Washington City, Utah, Aug. 10, 2017 | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Washington City residents will have the opportunity Tuesday to review the draft environmental study connected to a road project that could place a highway interchange in the middle of the downtown area.

The open house for the Milepost 11 Project will be held 5-7 p.m. at the Washington City Community Center, 350 Community Center Drive.

The project, which launched nearly two years ago, focuses on the area between Green Springs Drive/Exit 10 and Washington Parkway/Exit 13 interchanges on Interstate 15. The goal is to find ways to lessen the increasing traffic congestion at the infamous Green Springs Drive/Exit 10 interchange.

A series of alternatives have been proposed for the area, including a new interchange either at Main Street or 300 East. Whatever alternative is picked will be accompanied by improvements to the Exit 10 interchange and the surrounding area.

Both downtown locations have drawn scrutiny from area residents who fear the placement of an interchange will destroy the character and cohesion of the neighborhood and create safety issues.

Those who attended the Dixie Regional Transportation Expo last month got a preview of the project’s preferred alternative – Main Street.

Main Street was picked over 300 East due to factors like how much right-of-way would need to be taken, the relocation of residences, the economic and social impacts, and pedestrian and cyclist considerations.

According to panels shown at the transportation expo by the Utah Department of Transportation, the Main Street location takes up 6.60 acres and causes the relocation of six residences while the 300 East one would take 9 acres and cause the relocation of 16 residences and eight businesses.

An interchange at Main Street would also result in:

Widening the street from two to five lanes between Buena Vista Boulevard and Telegraph Street.

Realignment of Main Street on its northern end to connect with Brio Parkway.

Adding a dedicated right-turn lane for westbound Telegraph Street at Main Street.

In addition to the work on Main Street, Green Springs Drive/3050 East would be widened from five to seven lanes and a dedicated right-turn lane for southbound Green Springs Drive at Boulevard will be added if chosen as the final alternative by road planners.

Those unable to attend the open house can still review the draft of the environmental study online at the Milepost 11 Project website.

Hard copies of the draft document can be found at:

UDOT Region Four Office – 5340 West 200 South, Hurricane.

UDOT Central Environmental Office – 4501 South 2700 West, Salt Lake City.

Recorder’s Office at the Washington City Office – 111 North 100 East, Washington City.

The public comment period on the draft document and preferred Main Street alternative is open through April 22 and can be submitted through the website, email at info@mp11.org

Comments can also be mailed to MP 11 Interchange Environmental Study, 555 S. Bluff Street, Suite 101, St. George, Utah, 84770.

Resources

What: Milepost 11 Project Open House.

When: Tuesday, 5-7 p.m., March 19.

Where: Washington City Community Center, 350 Community Center Drive, Washington City.

