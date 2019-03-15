What’s on the Menu: Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt | Sponsored by Camping World

FEATURE — Although the Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt shop in St. George is one of more than 500 worldwide franchises of the popular California-based chain, it is the only one located in Southern Utah.

“We’ve been here for about nine years already,” said Deb Fuller, owner of the St. George store, which is known for its wide variety of yogurt flavors and seemingly endless combinations of toppings.

“It’s a smorgasbord,” Fuller added. “You play, you have fun with your food, you taste to your heart’s content and then you build your masterpiece. We have all the candy, all the nuts, all the fruit. You can go as healthy or as unhealthy as you’d like.”

Watch as Sheldon and his sister Amy get the munchies at Menchie’s in Episode 35 of “What’s on the Menu” in player above.

The self-serve concept is simple: Customers take a paper bowl and fill it with whichever flavor or flavors of frozen yogurt they want. After dispensing the desired amount of yogurt into the cup, they pile on whatever toppings they want, then head to the cash register to weigh and pay.

At any given time, 14 different flavors of yogurt are available in the store, Fuller said, adding that they actually have access to more than 400 flavors, so customers are likely to encounter both familiar favorites as well as new ones they haven’t tried.

“We have about about four or five flavors that pretty much are almost permanent, and then everything else rotates,” Fuller said. “It depends on how busy that week is. I’ve seen a flavor go through in two days and I’ve seen it last a week.”

As for the toppings, there are more than 60 possibilities to choose from, including Oreo cookies, gummy bears, pieces of various candy bars, M&Ms, fresh fruit, almonds, waffle pieces, breakfast cereal, hot fudge, marshmallows and caramel, just to name a few.

“It’s really hard to find something that won’t work for somebody,” Fuller said, noting that in addition to lactose-free, vegan friendly sorbets, there are a number of low-carbohydrate and gluten-free options. “Almost everybody can find something they can eat at Menchie’s.”

Menchie’s also specializes in frozen yogurt cakes, which are popular at parties, whether they be for sports teams or children’s birthdays. They can either cater parties or host them at the store.

“With a birthday party, it’s painless. We do everything from start to finish, including giving them the gift bags. So all the parents have to do is come in, sit down and enjoy themselves,” Fuller said.

Although animals aren’t allowed inside the store, Menchie’s does have a pet-friendly patio area with a water bowl available for thirsty pets. “We encourage guests to bring out a sample cup of vanilla snow. That’s what most dogs really like,” Fuller said.

What's on the Menu: Menchie's Frozen Yogurt

Resources

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt | Website | Facebook | Location: 691 E. St. George Boulevard #2, St. George (click for map). | Hours: Open at noon seven days a week. Closing hours vary (open until 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, midnight Friday and Saturday, and 10 p.m. Sunday). | Telephone: 435-628-6464.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews