Rocky Mountain Power warns of overdue payment phone scam

ST. GEORGE — Rocky Mountain Power is advising customers to be aware of a new phone scam circulating throughout the state.

The company announced Friday morning that some customers are reporting automated calls saying that their power will be disconnected within 30 minutes if they don’t call back and make a payment.

In an advisory posted to social media, Rocky Mountain Power is cautioning customers not to call back and make payment to these callers.

Rocky Mountain Power provides power to a substantial number of customers in communities throughout Southern Utah, in both Washington and Iron counties.

A Rocky Mountain Power customer service representative said legitimate overdue notices delivered to customers over the phone would never give only 30 minutes of notice of power discontinuation.

According to the representative, shut-off notices are delivered a minimum of 48 business hours in writing before power is turned off for nonpayment.

The company is asking anyone who has suspicions about a phone call to hang up and call Rocky Mountain Power’s customer service line at 888-221-7070.

