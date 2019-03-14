5 sculptures to be installed at Iron Springs, site of original Utah International Mining Company

Composite image. Photo of "Sheep Herder" iron sculpture by Jared Dean overlaid on photo of old mine operation, Cedar City, Utah, dates not specified | Photos courtesy of Iron Spyke Method, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The new Iron Springs Resort in Cedar City invites community members to participate in “A Celebration of Local History,” the installation of a life-size sculpture collection created by local artist Jacob Dean. The event will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. and will be followed by a reception.

Titled “They Came This Way,” the collection of five figures features representations of the people and eras of industry, exploration and habitation of the region known today as Cedar City, Utah.

Titled “Native American,” “Spanish Explorer,” “Pioneer Woman,” “Iron Miner” and “Sheep Rancher,” each is uniquely crafted with iron and has been placed under an archway of original steel guide beams uncovered in the area and within view of the Utah International Mining Company.

Located approximately 10 miles west of Cedar City off state Route 56, Iron Springs Resort is a long-term development project of the Frank Nichols family. According to a press release for Saturday’s event, the original location of the Utah International Mining Company headquarters has been renovated into a 16-room boutique hotel operating since December, a luxury RV park now open, and an event center under construction.

The Nichols family has been employed in land development since 1975 and is best known for their Cedar City projects Fiddlers Canyon and Ashdown Forest.

“My dream is to preserve and share the important history of this location,” Frank Nichols said of the Iron Springs Resort development. “This very land provided passage and industry for many early inhabitants and settlers, and even the railroad found its way through there in 1922 bringing the first wave visitors to Zion, Bryce, Grand Escalante and Cedar Breaks National Parks. There is something very easy and special about being here.”

Pastor Robert Sharp of Trinity Lutheran Church will offer Saturday’s dedicatory service. Also in attendance will be local historian Evan Y. Jones, co-author of “Iron Mining & Manufacturing in Utah,” and Janet Seegmiller, author of “A History of Iron County.”

Music will be provided by the Orchestra of Southern Utah String Quartet, with refreshments provided by the new Bowman Cowboy Kitchen near Iron Springs Resort.

For more information about A Celebration of Local History or the resort, visit the Iron Springs Resort website or call 435-701-2424.

Event details

What: ‘A Celebration of Local History’ sculpture installation.

When: Saturday, March 16, at 10 a.m.

Where: Iron Springs Resort, 3196 Iron Springs Road, Cedar City. Get directions.

