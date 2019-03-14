Pillsbury all-purpose flour recalled for potential salmonella contamination

Composite image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Hometown Food Company has issued a voluntary recall for two batches of Pillsbury unbleached all-purpose flour 5-pound bags for possible salmonella contamination.

Approximately 12,245 cases of the product were shipped to a variety of stores and distributors across the country, according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration announcement.

Only two batches are at risk of contamination. The first batch is marked as UPC 0 5150022241 6, lot code 8 292 and “best if used by” date April 19, 2020. The second batch is marked by UPC 0 5150022241 6, lot code 8 293 and “best if used by” April 20, 2020.

No other “best if used by” dates of lot codes have been recalled.

So far there have been no reports of salmonella as a result of eating the contaminated flour. The company is recalling the product as a precaution.

Hometown Food Company advises consumers to check if they have the recalled items in their home. If so, the flour should be either thrown away or returned to the store where it was purchased. The contaminated batches should not be consumed.

The company is offering replacement coupons for the product to anyone who has the recalled product. To receive a coupon, contact the company at 1-800-767-4466.

Salmonella is is an organism that can cause serious and even fatal infections. Around 1.2 million cases of salmonella are reported each year, and approximately 23,000 hospitalizations and 450 deaths are caused as a result, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Food is the source for around 1 million of these cases.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps, which occur around 12 to 72 hours after a person is infected.

Flour is made from minimally processed wheat and is not considered a ready-to-eat product, according to the announcement.

Flour is meant to be used as an ingredient in cooked or baked foods so that the heating process can ensure that it is safe to consume. Surfaces, utensils and hands should be cleaned after having contact with flour or uncooked dough or batter. Uncooked dough or batter containing raw flour is not recommended for consumption.

Consumers who believe they have become sick from food containing flour should see a doctor for evaluation.

