BLM to conduct prescribed burns south of Fredonia

Slash piles are burned in a prescribed fire near Duck Creek Village, Dixie National Forest, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of the U.S. Forest Service, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Bureau of Land Management’s Arizona Strip District is getting ready to begin prescribed burns in the area of the Kanab Creek riparian corridor 30 miles south of Fredonia, Arizona.

BLM will be burning slash piles and vegetation debris this month depending on fuel and weather conditions.

No closures are anticipated in the area, but public access may be restricted for safety during ignition and periods of active fire, according to a press release. In the event of a closure, signs will be posted to notify the public. Those traveling in the area during the burn are encouraged to proceed with caution.

The prescribed burns are intended to restore and enhance wildlife habitat by burning the invasive tamarisk plant from the Kanab Creek watershed.

The burns are subject to strict rules relating to the weather and environment. BLM fire personnel will be on-site monitoring the fire and will manage all activity before, during and after ignition.

Smoke may be present during the burn and will be managed in accordance with Arizona Department of Environmental Quality regulations.

For information about the burn as it is taking place, visit the InciWeb: Kanab Creek RX website.

