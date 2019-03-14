June 5, 1954 – March 12, 2019

Gregory Paul Sharp left this earthly life and returned to his heavenly Father on March 12, 2019, in St. George, Utah. He was born on June 5, 1954, in Bountiful, Utah, to Ralph Leon Sharp and Betty Louise Jex. Gregg married his sweetheart Linda Jane Werner on Nov. 30, 1979, in the Salt Lake City Utah Temple.

Gregg was raised in Bountiful, Utah, where he lived with his parents, five brothers and two sisters who he loved with all his heart.

He graduated from Bountiful High School and went on to continue his education later in life at Dixie State College. He owned and operated Doug’s Donuts which was his passion. From there he went on to work for Morgan Termite and Pest Control where he continued working until he retired.

He fulfilled a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cordoba, Argentina.

Gregg loved his family so much; his grandchildren were his pride and joy and he would have done anything for them.

Gregg is survived by his wife Linda; his children Nichelle (Jeremy) Sharp of Lehi, Utah, Gavin Sharp of St. George, Utah, and Adam (Trisha) Sharp also of St. George, Utah; nine grandchildren: Grant, Zoey, Abigail, Madison, Hunter, Xzaviar, Tennley, Titan and Eternity; his sisters Peggy (Byron) Tolman of Jensen, Utah, Paulene (Lynn) Merrell of Roosevelt, Utah; his brothers Lee (Marilyn) Sharp of Vernal, Utah, Dennis (Kathy) Sharp of Tridel, Utah, and KennySharp of Jensen, Utah; and his sisters-in-law Janice Sharp of Jensen, Utah, and Kaye Sharp of Evanston, Wyoming.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph Leon and Betty Louise; two brothers Randy and Scott; his father-in law Dick Werner; and two brothers-in-law Randy Werner and Grady Barnhardt.

Funeral services

Viewings will be held Friday, March 15, from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, March 16, from 1-1:45 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel at 1610 North Dixie Downs Road, in St. George, Utah.

A celebration of life will follow the viewing on Saturday, March 16, at 2 p.m. at the same location.

Interment will be held Monday, March 18, at the Jensen Cemetery in Jensen, Utah.

We would like to give a big thanks to the Snow Canyon 13th Ward for all the love and compassion they have given to all of us and gave to Gregg.

Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home, 435-986-2085.

Family and friends are invited to share tributes at Serenity Funeral Home online.