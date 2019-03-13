Region 9 soccer regular season kicks off with wins by Snow Canyon, Desert Hills and Dixie

Hurricane's Jack Reeve moves past Snow Canyon's Jacob Wittwer, Hurricane at Snow Canyon, St. George, Utah, March 12, 2019 | Photo by Dave Larson, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Region 9’s boys soccer teams began their regular-season schedule Tuesday, with Snow Canyon winning at home and Dixie and Desert Hills both picking up road wins.

At Snow Canyon, the Warriors scored three goals in each half to post a 6-1 victory over Hurricane. Tuesday’s win came after Snow Canyon, the defending Region 9 champions, suffered two preseason losses last week to Alta and Wasatch.

“It was good to get our first win of the season,” Snow Canyon head coach Zac Hales told St. George News. “The boys played really well. We had six different goal scorers, which is nice to get us going to start region. We were disappointed to not get the shutout but credit to Hurricane for continuing to put us under pressure the whole game.”

Meanwhile, at Pine View, the defending state 4A champion Desert Hills Thunder rolled to a victory over the Panthers, also by a score of 6-1. Sawyer Heaton and Ben Simister each recorded a pair of goals for the Thunder. Angel Trejo scored Pine View’s lone goal.

Although Desert Hills finished behind both Snow Canyon and Dixie in the Region 9 standings last year, the third-seeded Thunder went on two win all four of its playoff games, including a semifinal win over Dixie, en route to the school’s first state title in boys soccer.

Last week, Desert Hills went 3-0-1 during the three-day preseason invitational tournament they hosted, shutting out Salem Hills, Uintah, and Alta and tying Maple Mountain 2-2.

Also on Tuesday, at Canyon View High in Cedar City, the visiting Dixie Flyers picked up a 3-1 win over the Falcons, with Noah Wilkinson scoring twice and Oscar Quintero adding a goal for Dixie. Canyon View’s goal was scored by Chase Hunter.

Each Region 9 team is scheduled to play the other six teams in the region twice during the regular season, once at home and once on the road, with most of the games taking place on Tuesdays and Fridays.

On Friday this week, two of the three scheduled contests were originally scheduled to be played in Cedar City, which received several inches of snow Wednesday morning. Accordingly, Cedar High’s game against Snow Canyon has been moved to Snow Canyon’s home field and the time has been changed to 7 p.m.

In addition, Pine View was originally scheduled to play at Canyon View at 3:30 p.m. Friday, but that game will also likely be moved or rescheduled. This post will be updated with any changes.

Also on Friday evening, Dixie will host Desert Hills in a rematch of last year’s semifinal battle, starting at 7 p.m.

Region 9 boys soccer standings

Desert Hills 1-0 (4-0-1)

Dixie 1-0 (1-0-1)

Snow Canyon 1-0 (1-2)

Canyon View 0-1 (2-2)

Hurricane 0-1 (1-3)

Pine View 0-1 (1-3)

Cedar 0-0 (0-3)

