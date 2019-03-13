TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | March 15 – March 17
Art
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Southern Utah Art Guild – Spring Art Show | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m to 2 p.m. | Sheep to Shawl | Admission: $2 per person, $5 per family | Location: Frontier Homestead State Park, 645 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Red Lotus Life Hot Glue Art | Admission: $40 | Location: The Creative Space, 67 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 6-7:30 p.m. | Service & Therapy Dog Seminar | Admission: Free, donations encouraged | Location: WOOF Wellness Center for Active Pets, 3199 Santa Clara Drive, Santa Clara.
- Saturday, 10-11 a.m. | Doing the best with what you have! | Admission: Free | Location: Zion Window Fashions, 2051 E. Red Hills Parkway, St. George.
- Saturday, noon | Spring Lawn & Yard Care Seminar | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. | March Microchipping Event | Admission: $40 | Location: Petsense Cedar City, 582 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 10:30 a.m. | Sunday Meditation & Service | Admission: Free | Location: Center for Spiritual Living, 908 N. 1400 West, St. George.
- Monday, 1 p.m. | Free tax service -VITA | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Deaf and Hard of Hearing Program, 1067 E. Tabernacle, No. 10, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | LOL! Comedy Night with Jordan Makin, Ed Tracey & Chase McPhie | Admission: $15 | Location: Bloomington Country Club, 3174 S. Bloomington Drive, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m. | Camelot | Admission: $17-28 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m. | Playmakers: Newsies | Admission: $8 | Location: Utah Shakespeare Festival, 300 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | March 16th Comedy Show at The Office Lounge | Admission: $12 | Location: The Office Lounge at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1731 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
Family
- Friday-Saturday, 8 a.m to 4 p.m. | Premier Classic Dance Competition | Admission: $10 improv | Location: Desert Hills High School, 828 Desert Hills Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. Patrick Parade | Admission: Free | Location: Springdale.
- Saturday, 10 a.m to noon | Good Guys, Bad Guys and Jail | Admission: Free | Location: McQuarrie Memorial Museum, 145 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Kids Activity Day | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Monday, 4:30 p.m | Youth Open Shop | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Bicycle Collective, 70 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Food/vendors/crafts
- Friday, 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. | St. Patrick’s Day Lunch | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Senior’s Center, 245 N. 200 West. St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. | Gems of the Desert Quilt Show | Admission: $8 | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. | Blue Lunch | Admission: Various | Location: 1677 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 4:30 p.m. | Friends of Hope PCC | Admission: $275 table of eight | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Sunday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | St. Paddy’s Day Boozy Brunch with Tom Bennett | Admission: $15 | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
Music
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | British Rock Royalty at Tuacahn Amphitheater | Admission: $15-35 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 110 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, noon to 1 p.m. | Organ Pieces Under 2 or 3 Minutes (or Less) | Admission: Free | Location: St. George LDS Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 4-7 p.m. | Electric Witness Trio Live at Zion Canyon Brew Pub | Admission: No cover | Location: Zion Canyon Brew Pub, 95 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
- Saturday, 7-8 p.m. | Peter Romney plays Suzuki Book 6 | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-10:30 p.m. | Steep Canyon Rangers | Admission: $15-30 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 110 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Blues with Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30-11 p.m. | Dinner and Live Music by Charlie Kessner | Admission: No cover | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Fenwick Way Live at Mike’s Tavern | Admission: $5 | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Thursday-Monday, 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. | Sacred Sisterhood Retreat | Admission: $2260 single occupancy, $1980 per person double occupancy | Location: Red Mountain Resort, 1275 Red Mountain Circle, Ivins.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | Ladies Night With DJ Janelle! | Admission: No cover | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Spring Re-Opening | Admission: Free | Location: St. George.
- Saturday, 6-10 p.m. | Drag Bingo | Admission: $10 kids, $15 adults | Location: Red Lion Hotel, 850 S. Bluff, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | St. Paddy’s Party | Admission: $5 after 10 p.m. | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Sunday, 7-10 p.m. | Wing Nutz Year Anniversary Party On St Patrick’s Day! | Admission: No cover | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Tri-State ATV Jamboree | Admission: Various | Location: Sand Hollow State Park, 3351 S. Sand Hollow Road, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. | SUUE 2019 | Admission: $350 per team | Location: Sullivan Soccer Park, Washington.
- Saturday, 9 a.m to noon | ShamROCK Your Socks Off 10k | Admission: $40 | Location: Ivins City Park, 55 N. Main St., Ivins.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Sword Training Seminar | Admission: Various | Location: RAVEN Self Defense Academy, 46 E. State St., Hurricane.
- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. | Moto trip planning | Admission: Free | Location: Perk’s, 1515 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. | Scotch Doubles Bowling Tournament | Admission: Various | Location: Cedar Bowling Center, 421 E. Highway 91, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8-10 p.m. | Lunar Night Hike (with telescope viewing afterward!) | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar Canyon Nature Park, 1310 E. Center St., Cedar City.
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
Email: apinckney@stgnews.com
