Anita DeLelles, LMT

Woof Wellness

Anita DeLelles, LMT is a certified Equine and Small Animal Acupressure Practitioner with accreditation from the Tallgrass Animal Acupressure Institute and the the Northwest School of Animal Massage. She is a member of IAAMB. Her training has included two consecutive summers in Bath, England, near where she lived as a child, as well as coursework in Colorado and northern California. Anita earned a BA from The University of Nevada Las Vegas and certification for human massage in the state of Utah.

435-275-4536

Ask a Local Expert: Does your 4-legged friend have what it takes to serve others?

March 13, 2019

Additional Videos

What should I know before I adopted a pet?

Jul 12th, 2017
0