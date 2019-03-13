Budget deal struck in the Utah State Legislature, here’s what gets funded

Photo by Dmytro Lastovych/iStock/Getty Images Plus; St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — After days of high-stakes negotiations, House and Senate Republican leaders have struck a deal on the state budget.

According to a report from Fox13Now, it means that a lot of big ticket items, including air quality investments, suicide prevention programs and affordable housing initiatives will now be funded.

It was a huge sigh of relief on Capitol Hill for a lot of programs that worried the 2019 legislative session would end without any money for them.

“We will be sending back a bill that funds pretty much everything that the Senate asked for, but not all the ongoing items the Senate asked for. We’ll just be funding them one-time,” said House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville.

That ensures that tax reform takes place in the Utah State Legislature and isn’t just an empty promise. A bill to redo Utah’s tax code, that included a controversial sales tax on services, imploded last week.

Since then, legislative leaders and the governor have pledged to review the tax code.

“We’re all committed to solve that problem,” said Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton.

