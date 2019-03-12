News short: SWAT responds to possible hostage situation in Iron County

Composite image, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Police evacuated several residents from their homes Monday night in Iron County after a potential hostage situation was reported.

The Iron County Metro SWAT team was called out to 5400 N. 2950 West in Midvalley Estates at around 9:45 p.m. on a report that a suspect was not allowing another person to leave the home. It was reported a firearm was involved in the incident.

“The surrounding neighbors were evacuated for their safety,” Iron County Sheriff’s Lt. Del Schlosser said.

Two suspects have been detained, but no arrests have been made.

The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

