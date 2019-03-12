All-region basketball MVP Sudweeks helped guide Panthers to Region 9 crown

Pine View guard Jared Sudweeks (far right) prepares to take a shot against Salem Hills, St. George, Utah, Feb. 22, 2019 | File photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Senior guard Jared Sudweeks of Pine View High has been named Region 9’s most valuable basketball player, as chosen by the region’s coaches. Sudweeks heads a list of more than two dozen Region 9 players selected for all-region honors.

Sudweeks helped guide the Panthers to a 10-2 record during the regular season, culminating with the region title and a No. 1 seed in the 4A playoffs. Pine View won its opening-round game at home against Salem Hills on Feb. 22, but lost in the quarterfinals to Bonneville in Cedar City the following week, thereby finishing with a 14-9 overall record.

Pine View head coach Ryan Eves had high praise for Sudweeks, who averaged 11.5 points per game this season.

“Jared is the definition of hard work,” Eves told St. George News. “He has spent countless hours in the gym getting better and working on his game. He made 69 3’s this year and that was with every team’s best defender on him.”

Eves added he was proud of Sudweeks and his teammates for their leadership and the way they played as a team.

“Not very often do you have a team where the players are excited for each other’s successes and truly enjoy being around each other,” he said. “That was a huge reason they were able to be so successful.”

Region 9 all-region boys basketball team, 2018-19

MVP

Jared Sudweeks, Pine View

First team all-region

Jared Koller, Pine View

Michael Moore, Pine View

Hayden Cottle, Dixie

Nic Roundy, Dixie

Bryce Thomas, Hurricane

Parker Holmes, Canyon View

Second team all-region

Taiven Shepherd, Pine View

Ryan Hopper, Pine View

Jordan Mathews, Dixie

Noah Lemke, Dixie

Mathew Myers, Hurricane

Mason Lyman, Canyon View

Mason Chase, Desert Hills

Joey Robertson, Snow Canyon

Zab Santana, Cedar

Honorable mention, all-region

Connor Brooksby, Pine View

Derek Wallace, Dixie

Dom Scott, Hurricane

Dallan Davis, Hurricane

Dallyn Brindley, Canyon View

Trevor Farrow, Canyon View

Trevin Lindstrom, Desert Hills

Cole Warner, Snow Canyon

Jake Dunkley, Snow Canyon

Treyton Tebbs, Cedar

Tanner Eyre, Cedar

