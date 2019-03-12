All-region basketball MVP Sudweeks helped guide Panthers to Region 9 crown

ST. GEORGE — Senior guard Jared Sudweeks of Pine View High has been named Region 9’s most valuable basketball player, as chosen by the region’s coaches. Sudweeks heads a list of more than two dozen Region 9 players selected for all-region honors.
Sudweeks helped guide the Panthers to a 10-2 record during the regular season, culminating with the region title and a No. 1 seed in the 4A playoffs. Pine View won its opening-round game at home against Salem Hills on Feb. 22, but lost in the quarterfinals to Bonneville in Cedar City the following week, thereby finishing with a 14-9 overall record.
Pine View head coach Ryan Eves had high praise for Sudweeks, who averaged 11.5 points per game this season.
“Jared is the definition of hard work,” Eves told St. George News. “He has spent countless hours in the gym getting better and working on his game. He made 69 3’s this year and that was with every team’s best defender on him.”
Eves added he was proud of Sudweeks and his teammates for their leadership and the way they played as a team.
“Not very often do you have a team where the players are excited for each other’s successes and truly enjoy being around each other,” he said. “That was a huge reason they were able to be so successful.”
Region 9 all-region boys basketball team, 2018-19
MVP
Jared Sudweeks, Pine View
First team all-region
- Jared Koller, Pine View
- Michael Moore, Pine View
- Hayden Cottle, Dixie
- Nic Roundy, Dixie
- Bryce Thomas, Hurricane
- Parker Holmes, Canyon View
Second team all-region
- Taiven Shepherd, Pine View
- Ryan Hopper, Pine View
- Jordan Mathews, Dixie
- Noah Lemke, Dixie
- Mathew Myers, Hurricane
- Mason Lyman, Canyon View
- Mason Chase, Desert Hills
- Joey Robertson, Snow Canyon
- Zab Santana, Cedar
Honorable mention, all-region
- Connor Brooksby, Pine View
- Derek Wallace, Dixie
- Dom Scott, Hurricane
- Dallan Davis, Hurricane
- Dallyn Brindley, Canyon View
- Trevor Farrow, Canyon View
- Trevin Lindstrom, Desert Hills
- Cole Warner, Snow Canyon
- Jake Dunkley, Snow Canyon
- Treyton Tebbs, Cedar
- Tanner Eyre, Cedar
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.
