SUMA to host 25th annual ‘Art Auction’ featuring artwork, as well as artistic experiences, workshops

A pastel painting by artitst Arlene Braithwaite, who will be featured in the Southern Utah Museum of Arts' annual Art Auction on Friday, March 22, 2019, in Cedar City, Utah | Photo courtesy of SUMA, Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — The Southern Utah Museum of Art is continuing to provide local and regional artists a spotlight during its annual “Art Auction” on March 22. But this year, guests will have a chance to bid on more than just tangible items, all the while enjoying the artwork in a space they helped build.

According to a press release from the museum, after years of support from Rusty’s Ranch House and Milt’s Stage Shop, the 25th Annual Art Auction will be held for the first time at the Southern Utah Museum of Art’s location on the corner of University Boulevard and 300 West, with galleries that allow for more guests to attend the event and that create the opportunity to truly showcase each artists’ work.

Michael Bahr, education director at Utah Shakespeare Festival, will return as this year’s master of ceremonies, along with Scott Burns. The live auction will feature a wide variety of media, including paintings, photographs, ceramics, fused glass and sculptures.

Proceeds from the evening will go toward SUMA’s upcoming summer and fall exhibitions, which will be announced publicly for the first time at the auction.

Jessica Farling, director/curator of SUMA, said the Art Auction is more than just a fundraiser for the museum.

“The money raised during the event allows us to bring a rich collective of nationally and internationally recognized artists to the southern Utah community,” she said in the press release. “The Art Auction supports new exhibitions that will share the beauty and history of the region, boost tourism through cultural connections and present new and diverse perspectives.”

The evening’s festivities will begin at 5 p.m. with a social hour on the Sam and Diane Stewart Family Foundation Plaza just outside SUMA’s front doors, with live music by Wilhelm, a local gypsy jazz band. Guests will be invited to enjoy drinks and hors d’oeuvres, while perusing the artwork in the live auction before it begins at 6 p.m.

The main gallery space will be transformed into a lively yet casual atmosphere with music by Mountaintop Sound and a legacy installation honoring past recipients of the LaRae King Friend of Art Award.

New this year, guests will have the opportunity to bid on different artistic experiences and workshops, in addition to works of art, in the silent auction. These packages will range from a private glass fusion workshop with Carrie Trenholm to a guided hike through Zion National Park with Michael Plyler.

The Art Auction features more work from local and regional artists than in previous years. This year’s participating artists include Arlene Braithwaite, Royden Card, Jenny Christiansen, Megumi Dold, TJ Eisenhart, Jeremy I Fagergren, Nick Froyd, Richard Hardin, Susan Harris, Willamarie Huelskamp, Brad Holt, Brian Hoover, Mary Jabens, Roland Lee, Glen Lyman, Andrew Kent-Marvick, Marta Mitchell, Valerie Orlemann, David Pettit, Micah Player, Michael Plyler, Ron Rencher, Debbie Robb, Mike Ryan, Tatiana Roulin, Kate Starling, Anne Steinhauer, Carol Stenger, Anna Tillet, Carrie Trenholm, Kim Twitchell, Robyn Twitchell, Katharine Villard, Diane Walsh, Mona Woolsey, Russell Wrankle, and Steve Yates.

Additional auction items are provided by Art Works Gallery in Cedar City and Thunderbird Foundation in Mount Carmel Junction.

Join the Southern Utah Museum of Art as it celebrates and supports the visuals arts in Southern Utah. Tickets are $50 for Friends of SUMA members and $60 for not-yet members. Registration is available online through Eventbrite, or by going to SUMA’s website. The 25th Annual Art Auction would not be possible without the generous support from Zions Bank, Rainbow Sign and Design, Artisans Art Gallery and Ripple Effect.

Event details

What: SUMA’s 25th annual “Art Auction .”

When: Friday, March 22, from 5-8 p.m.

Where: Southern Utah Museum of Art, located at 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.

Cost: $50 for SUMA members; $60 for nonmembers | Click here to register.

