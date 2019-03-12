Utah House supports federal bill that would allow states to decide on daylight saving time

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A resolution supporting U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop’s bill allowing states to choose whether to stay on daylight saving time year-round, or maintain the status quo, passed the Utah House Monday.

House Joint Resolution 15, introduced by Rep. Marsha Judkins, R-Provo, notes that 27 states and the District of Columbia have legislation in the works to to change how they observe daylight saving time.

“(This) is a strong indicator that states are displeased with the practice,” the resolution states.

According to Fox 13 News, the topic of daylight saving time is a top complaint legislators get from constituents. However, while multiple attempts have been made by some lawmakers to address daylight saving time, these bills and resolution rarely see the light of day due to the Legislature dealing with what are considered more pressing and priority issues.

After passing a House committee hearing and the House floor some hours later by a vote of 63-12, the resolution made it further than any other legislation dealing with daylight saving time during a legislative session.

“Changing our clocks does have real impact to out health, to our psychological health, to our society and to out productivity,” Judkins said. “For that reason, I think we should support this resolution and make a historic vote for Utah.”

Judkins originally sponsored legislation that would put the question of staying on daylight saving time to the voters. Like many daylight saving time bills before it, it went nowhere. Judkins’ new legislation supports Bishop’s Daylight Act.

The Daylight Act would give state the ability to choose if they would like to shift to year-round standard time or daylight saving time, or stick to the biannual time change. Currently the states can shift to standard time if they choose, but need to seek congressional approval to shift to year-round daylight saving time.

