Jan. 16, 1975 – March 8, 2019

Jeffrey Richard Evans, 44, peacefully made his departure from this life on March 8, 2019, after enduring a long and courageous fight with several health challenges. He remained positive with the support of several caring medical providers and his family.

Jeff was born Jan. 16, 1975, in Bountiful, Utah, to Richard Lynn and Charlotte Lamoreaux Evans. His family relocated to St. George when Jeff was 12 years old. Jeff graduated from Pine View High School in May 1993 and attended Dixie State University. On Aug. 6, 1999, in St. George, Utah, Jeff married his (babe) Brenda Lunt.

Jeff preferred working, being outside, spending time with family or fishing with his buddies. He was a loyal employee who proudly worked for St. George Steele and Reid-Ashman Mfg. Jeff had a passion to make anything with metal, such as homemade dutch ovens, end tables, grills and fire pits. He could be found in his garage always working on a project or his ’49 Chevy. Jeff’s family was most important to him; he cherished time with them, appreciated all the service they rendered to him and loved anyone who loved his family.

Jeff is survived by his wife of 19.75 years, Brenda, and his two fur babies Sally and Molly; mom, Charlotte Evans; sister, Jennifer Hall (Branden Parker) of St. George, Utah; brother Justin R. Evans (Mellissa), of West Jordan, Utah; as well as daughter of the heart, Angelica Sandoval of Salt Lake City, Utah. He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

A special thank you to Dr. Mercado’s Liberty Dialysis team, Dr. Fisher’s Family Healthcare team, Encompass Home Health team, Dr. Vangill’s Wound Care team, Dr. Amitai’s team, Jeffrey Wright’s team, Dr. Ferguson’s ICU team, and the many who served Jeff’s medical needs at Dixie Regional Medical Center over the last five years.

Funeral services

Visitations will be held Friday, March 15, from 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday, prior to services, 9-10 a.m. both at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, March 16, at 11 a.m. at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 South Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah.

A celebration of Jeff’s life will be held Saturday, March 16, at 1 p.m. at St. James Park, 620 East Saint James Lane, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.