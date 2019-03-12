Woman seriously injured after rear-end crash on I-15 at Utah-Arizona border

ST. GEORGE — One woman was sent to the hospital with serious injuries Monday night after a rear-end collision on Interstate 15 near the Arizona-Utah point of entry.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on southbound I-15 at 9:22 p.m. involving a woman driving a recreational vehicle and a man driving a silver passenger car with a female passenger.

Paramedics arrived and rushed the woman in the passenger car to the hospital. Utah Highway Patrol trooper Jim Jessop said she appeared to be seriously injured.

“But it looks like she’s going to be OK from the little information I know about,” Jessop told St. George News at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the passenger car declined medical treatment but rode with the passenger in the responding Gold Cross Ambulance. No injuries were reported in the RV.

While the exact circumstances that led to the crash are under investigation, Jessop said the passenger car rear-ended the RV at a high speed.

Jessop said the RV appeared to have been in the No. 2 lane – the right lane – driving under the speed limit when the collision occurred.

“She said she was going around 55 or so, and obviously the car was going much faster.”

Whether anyone would face citation for their role in the crash was yet to be determined.

In the aftermath of the collision, the passenger car appeared to have spun around and was facing north in the No. 2 lane. The driver of the RV pulled off the road on the right shoulder lane several yards from the point of collision.

The passenger car sustained heavy front-end damage and had to be towed from the scene. The rear of the RV was also damaged but the vehicle was still operational.

The crash resulted in the closure of both southbound lanes in the area of the crash as responders from St. George Fire Department cleaned up the wreckage and cleared the roadway. Traffic was diverted into the point of entry, which allowed traffic to flow slowly but unimpeded.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

