May 23, 1939 – March 4, 2019

Roger Scott Huber of St. George, Utah, passed away on March 4 2019. He was born May 23, 1939, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Vernon S. Huber and Doretta Viallet Huber. He married Sharon Ann Ostlund in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Dec. 7, 1978.

Roger is survived by his wife Sharon; son Tony (Debbie) Huber; daughters Sherrie (Brett) Adolphsons and Laurie (Rodney) Haarbrink; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Paul Huber of St. George, Utah, and sisters Kathleen Hyde of Aurora, Colorado, and Marsha Moore of Westminster, California. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Gerrie Moore; and brother Doug Huber, all of Salt Lake City.

Roger spent all of his childhood in Salt Lake City and attended South High School where he graduated.

While still in school, Roger worked at a service station where the attendant still pumped your gas and washed your windows. He also worked at the China Food Kitchen as a dishwasher and later a delivery driver. In March 1959, Roger began working for Young Electric Sign Company as an apprentice.

While employed with Young Electric Sign Company he held many positions from glass blower to service manager. Roger transferred with the company to Phoenix, Arizona, then later to Sacramento, California, and eventually ended up in Boise, Idaho. After 48 years with Young Electric Sign Company, now called YESCO, Roger retired. In 2014 Roger and Sharon moved to St. George, Utah, for the warmer weather and to be closer to his brother Paul.

Funeral services

Memorial services will be held Friday, March 15, at 2 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

